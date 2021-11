Elon Musk va vinde acțiuni Tesla și va dona suma, dacă ONU va dovedi că 6 miliarde de dolari vor salva de la moarte prin înfometare 42 de milioane de oameni

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.

The world needs to wake up. We’ve got a global humanitarian crisis on our hands that is spiraling out of control. 42M people in 43 countries face famine NOW.



All we need is $6.6B—just .36% of the top 400 US billionaires' net worth increase last year. Is that too much to ask?? pic.twitter.com/YMD7zuPwsf