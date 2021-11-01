Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Două trenuri s-au ciocnit în Marea Britanie, în apropiere de Salisbury / Mai mulţi pasageri au fost răniţi IMAGINI

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 1 noiembrie 2021, 0:00 Actualitate | Internaţional


Accident feroviar Marea Britanie
Accident feroviar Marea Britanie
Foto: Captura Twitter
Două trenuri s-au ciocnit duminică în Marea Britanie, în apropiere de Salisbury, mai mulţi pasageri fiind răniţi, relatează BBC, potrivit News.ro.

Ciocnirea a avut loc în apropiere de London Road, la faţa locului fiind mobilizaţi membri ai poliţiei, pompieri, paramedici şi poliţişti ai transporturilor.



Se crede că aproximativ 12 persoane au fost rănite şi că unul dintre conductori ar fi blocat în cabina sa.




Serviciul de pompieri şi salvare din Dorset şi Wiltshire au declarat accidentul drept ”incident major”, fiind prezenţi şi 50 de pompieri.
Serviciile feroviare din zona aflată în apropierea tunelului Fisherton din oraş au fost oprite.



Reporterul BBC James Ingham a spus că niciunul dintre pasageri nu ar fi fost rănit grav.

Network Rail a afirmat într-un comunicat: ”Serviciile de urgenţă răspund la un incident la Fisherton Tunnel, lângă Gara Salisbury, care implică cursa 1708 GWR între Portsmouth Harbour şi Bristol Temple Meads şi cursa SWR 1720 de la Londra Waterloo la Honiton.

”Linia este închisă pe măsură ce are loc intervenţia şi apreciem răbdarea clienţilor noştri, deoarece facem tot ce putem pentru a ajuta la răspunsul la incident”, a mai arătat compania.






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















419 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
0:00 Două trenuri s-au ciocnit în Marea Britanie, în apropiere de Salisbury / Mai mulți pasageri au fost răniți IMAGINI
Acum o zi Mircea Rednic, avertisment pentru Deian Sorescu: "Dacă nu stă cu gândul la Dinamo, o să plece în iarnă"
Acum o zi Orban: Desemnarea generalului Nicolae Ciucă pentru postul de premier este „un eșec garantat”, care are consecințe constituționale
Acum o zi VIDEO Liga 1: FCSB, victorie după ce a întors scorul (2-1 vs FC Argeș)
Acum o zi VIDEO Liderul Napoli, victorie chinuită cu Salernitana - Rezultatele înregistrate duminică în Serie A
Acum o zi Orban, atac dur la Iohannis: A luat-o razna complet / Cred că nu-și termină mandatul, vă spun sincer / Mă voi implica cu toată forța într-un referendum de demitere - UPDATE
Acum o zi Oile care mănâncă alge marine ar putea fi cheia pentru a reduce emisiile de metan
Acum o zi Erdogan: Turcia, Franța și Italia vor face ”pași pozitivi” în privința sistemului de apărare cu rachete sol-aer SAMP-T
Acum o zi VIDEO Atletico Madrid, victorie la scor de neprezentare cu Betis Sevilla
Acum o zi Peste 20 de morți într-o operațiune a poliției împotriva crimei organizate, în Brazilia
Acum o zi Alegeri legislative în Japonia: Coaliția la putere își păstrează majoritatea, dar pierde zeci de locuri (exit-poll)
Acum o zi Digi24:De ce românii preferă fake news în locul științei? Cristian Presură: Aș zice că ar trebui să avem un nou moment Spiru Haret VIDEO
Acum o zi VIDEO Olimpiu Moruțan a înscris un gol frumos pentru Galatasaray în meciul cu Gaziantep
Acum o zi VIDEO Coadă la Castelul ”lui Dracula” de Halloween, în ciuda pandemiei
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Incursiune în lumea românilor care se vaccinează în al 12-lea ceas: „Am făcut vaccinul, dar regret, pentru că vom muri”
Nicușor Dan explică de ce nu s-a vaccinat anti-COVID. Ce răspunde când este întrebat dacă este "antivaccinist”
VIDEO Simona Halep, învinsă clar de Anett Kontaveit în finala Transylvania Open
Mai multe cluburi din București, amendate cu zeci de mii de lei pentru petreceri de Halloween
Loteria de vaccinare 31 octombrie. Marele premiu lunar de 300.000 de lei este numărul 384.899 / Toate numerele câștigătoare - UPDATE
Coronavirus în România: 7.424 de noi cazuri de COVID-19, însă la mult mai puține teste. Rată de pozitivare peste 21% / 427 de decese, dintre care 33 din trecut și 1.874 de pacienți la ATI - UPDATE
Managerul Spitalului de Boli Infecțioase Iași: Rămânem fără oxigen / Despre folosirea oxigenului tehnic: Eu la facultate am fost instruit să folosesc la pacient oxigen medicinal / Ce spune Raed Arafat
Cătălin Drulă: E secretul lui Polichinelle că în zona de autostrăzi și de materiale de construcții există monopoluri conectate la partid
Loteria de vaccinare 31 octombrie: Prima extragere lunară, cu premiu de 300.000 de lei, și cea de a cincea extragere săptămânală / Ce numere participă
Patru camioane cu soia modificată genetic, reținute de autorități în Bihor, au "evadat". Directorul Direcției Agricole: "Bombe ecologice scăpate de sub control"


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania

Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2021 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne