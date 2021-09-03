VIDEO Imaginile femeilor de pe străzile din Afganistan sunt înlăturate. Talibanii ”șterg” orice aduce aminte de vechiul regim

Picturi murale realizate de grupul de artiști și activiști afgani ArtLords care și-au făcut din promovarea mesaje de pace și speranță un țel sunt acoperite de talibani cu vopsea albă. Astfel, poveștile jurnaliștilor, a doctorilor spuse de artiștii graffiti sunt șerse.

#Taliban have started covering up murals painted lovingly by @ArtLordsNet over the years to heal the pain of daily bloodshed and hide some of the ugliness of the concrete blast walls. The murals always made the walls look just a little bit less ominous. #Afghanistan https://t.co/Nyqqfe0ur9