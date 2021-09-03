Español
VIDEO Imaginile femeilor de pe străzile din Afganistan sunt înlăturate. Talibanii ”șterg” orice aduce aminte de vechiul regim

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 3 septembrie 2021, 22:57 Actualitate | Internaţional


imaginile femeilor din Afganistan sunt acoperite
imaginile femeilor din Afganistan sunt acoperite
Foto: Captura video
Afișele și picturile murale cu femei, jurnaliști, doctori sau orice aduce aminte de vechiul regim din Afganistan sunt acoperite de talibani, relatează BBC.

Picturi murale realizate de grupul de artiști și activiști afgani ArtLords care și-au făcut din promovarea mesaje de pace și speranță un țel sunt acoperite de talibani cu vopsea albă. Astfel, poveștile jurnaliștilor, a doctorilor spuse de artiștii graffiti sunt șerse.







Pe lângă picturile murale, și afișele și pozele femeilor sunt eliminate de pe străzi.

În unele cazuri, le sunt acoperite cu vopsea albă doar fețele, iar în altele sunt acoperite cu totul.









