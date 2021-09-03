Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Talibanii spun că au preluat controlul asupra văii Panjshir, nucleul rezistenței anti-talibane / Amrullah Saleh, unul dintre liderii rezistenței: Nu ne vom preda VIDEO

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 3 septembrie 2021, 20:39 Actualitate | Internaţional


Talibani in uniforme americane pe aeroportul din Kabul
Talibani in uniforme americane pe aeroportul din Kabul
Foto: Captura BBC
Forțele talibane au prelaut complet controlul asupra Afganistanului, inclusiv a văii Panjshir unde unde se adunaseră forțele de opoziție, au spus trei surse talibane vineri în timp ce au fost auzite focuri de armă de celebrare a victoriei au fost auzite în capitala Kabul, relatează Reuters.

”Cu voia lui Allah cel mare, acum controlăm tot Afganistanul”, a spus un comandant taliban care a subliniat că Panjshir este acum sub comanda talibanilor.

Nu fost posibilă confirmarea imediată a informațiilor. Fostul vicepreședinte Amrullah Saleh, unul dintre liderii forțelor de opoziție, a declarat pentru postul de televiziune Tolo News că rapoartele că a fugit din țară sunt minciuni.



Amrullah Saleh a distribuit un video pentru a dovedi că se află încă în Valea Panjshir., relatează BBC.

El a spus că informațiile din mass-media potrivit cărora el a fugit sunt fără nicio bază.

”Fără îndoială suntem într-o situație dificilă. Suntem invadați de către talibani”, a spus el.

”Nu ne vom preda”, ,a spus el.




El a scris de asemenea pe Twitter că ”Rezistența continuă și va continua”, subliniind că va rămâna în Afganistan pentru a apăra țara și demnitatea sa.

Provincia Panjshir, la 120 de kilometri la nord-est de Kabul, este singura zonă care nu se afla sub controlul talibanilor, care concentrează rezistența anti-talibană condusă de Ahamd Masoud.







Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















570 vizualizari

Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
21:11 Simona Halep surprinde după calificarea spectaculoasă din optimile de la US Open - Ce a declarat sportiva noastră
20:57 DOCUMENT Moțiunea de cenzură de nici 3 pagini prin care USR-PLUS și AUR vor să-l dea jos pe Cîțu
20:45 Stelian Ion, după ce Cîțu l-a acuzat de ”abuz în funcție”: Avizul inițial de la Ministerul Finanțelor a fost dat abia la 1 septembrie
20:43 US Open: Pe cine va întâlni Simona Halep în optimi - Adversară dificilă
20:39 Talibanii spun că au preluat controlul asupra văii Panjshir, nucleul rezistenței anti-talibane / Amrullah Saleh, unul dintre liderii rezistenței: Nu ne vom preda VIDEO
20:30 Mario Mandzukic și-a anunțat retragerea din fotbal la 35 de ani - Mesajul inedit al croatului
20:29 Ministerul Sănătății a publicat toate achizițiile din sistemul public de sănătate, înainte de plecarea Ioanei Mihăilă de la conducerea instituției
20:27 Ministrii USR-PLUS demisionează din Guvern. Barna: Ne vom depune demisiile săptămâna viitoare
20:17 VIDEO Esports: Gamerii profesioniști devin oficial sportivi de performanță. Se modifică legea sportului
20:12 Economiștii se așteaptă ca BCE să reducă măsurile de stimulare, în urma redresării economiei (Bloomberg)
19:57 Finlanda: Trei adolescenți au fost condamnați la închisoare pentru omorârea prin tortură a unui coleg
19:47 Decizia luată de clubul IFK Goteborg după ce islandezul Kolbeinn Sigthorsson a fost acuzat de agresiune sexuală
19:46 Germania: Violatori condamnați printre evacuații de la Kabul
19:35 Operation London Bridge. Care este planul Marii Britanii pentru momentul în care moare Regina Elisabeta a II-a
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

USR-PLUS anunță că a finalizat textul moțiunii de cenzură pe care o depune cu AUR, Cîțu îi amenință pe miniștri
ABBA își prezintă noul album, primul în aproape 40 de ani
US Open: Când va avea loc partida Simonei Halep din turul trei - Unde poate fi văzut meciul cu Elena Rybakina
Raport devastator al experților externi pentru Metroul M6 de la Băneasa până la Aeroportul Otopeni: Rentabilitate de doar 0,17% / Transporturile cer suspendarea proiectului și mutarea împrumutului japonez către alte proiecte de metrou din Capitală
LIVETEXT Eșec total al negocierilor din Coaliție. USR-PLUS a depus moțiunea de cenzură / Cîțu i-a amenințat că-i dă afară de la guvernare dacă o fac
​FOTO Cum arată Dacia Jogger, cel mai nou model de familie al mărcii. Jogger va fi prima mașină hibridă Dacia
Cîțu vrea demisiile de onoare ale ministrilor USR-PLUS dacă se depune moțiunea de cenzură
Orban îl lovește pe Cîțu la PNDL și promite că face pace în Coaliție
​DOCUMENT Programul "Anghel Saligny" a fost aprobat de Guvern: Ce impact bugetar negativ va avea programul care a aruncat în aer Coaliția. VIDEO
US Open: Testată serios, Simona Halep a fost puternică mental și a făcut pasul în optimi


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania

Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2021 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne