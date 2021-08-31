Español
VIDEO Momentul în care talibanii sărbătoresc cu focuri de armă retragerea americanilor din Afganistan după 20 de ani război

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 31 august 2021, 0:39 Actualitate | Internaţional


talibanii sarbatoresc retragerea americanilor din Afganistan
talibanii sarbatoresc retragerea americanilor din Afganistan
Foto: Captura video
Luptătorii talibani au sărbătorit luni chiar înainte de miezul nopții retragerea militarilor americani din Afganistan după un război de 20 de ani început la scurt timp după atentatele din 11 septembrie 2001 împotriva SUA.




Retragerea militară a Washingtonului a fost finalizată cu 24 de ore înainte de sfârșitul zilei de 31 august, termenul stabilit de președintele Joe Biden pentru a pune capăt prezenței forțelor armate americane în această țară.






”Am făcut din nou istorie. Cei douăzeci de ani de ocupație a Afganistanului de către Statele Unite și NATO s-au încheiat în această seară", a declarat Anas Haqqani, liderul mișcării islamiste, pe Twitter. "Sunt foarte fericit după douăzeci de ani de jihad, sacrificii și greutăți, că am satisfacția de a vedea aceste momente istorice", a adăugat el.







    Asa da! (Marţi, 31 august 2021, 1:23)

    Alex_capsunar [utilizator]

    Astea "da" focuri de artificii.

    Merita totusi sa remarcam ca liderul talibanilor si-a exprimat bucuria postand pe Twitter!!! Cel mai taliban mod de a-si manifesta bucuria dupa ce a invins SUA!!


