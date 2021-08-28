Español
VIDEO Protest de amploare în Franța față de pașaportul sanitar impus de autorități

de C.V.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 28 august 2021, 20:21 Actualitate | Internaţional


Proteste in Franta fata de pasaportul sanitar
Proteste in Franta fata de pasaportul sanitar
Foto: Captura Twitter
Zeci de mii de francezi au ieşit în stradă, sâmbătă, la Paris şi în alte oraşe din Franţa, pentru a protesta faţă de paşaportul sanitar impus de guvern. Este a şaptea săptămână consecutivă de proteste, relatează AFP.

„Nu sunt împotriva vaccinării, sunt împotriva paşaportului sanitar”, a afirmat David Vidal Ponsard, membbru al mişcării Patrioţilor, potrivit News.ro.

Începând din iulie, sute de mii de oameni din mai multe categorii – foste „veste galbene”, militanţi „antivaccin”, susţinători ai teoriilor conspiraţioniste sau opozanţi ai lui Emmanuel Macron – au ieşit în stradă în Franţa în fiecare zi de sâmbătă, pentru a protesta. Până în prezent nu s-au înregistrat incidente semnificative.









    hai si in Romania (Sâmbătă, 28 august 2021, 20:33)

    winston_smith [utilizator]

    cu pasapaortul! cu cat mai repede, cu atat scapam mai repede de tradatorii din cele 2 pseudo-partide puse de occidentali sa administreze colonia.
    Asta nu e stire (Sâmbătă, 28 august 2021, 20:39)

    Godzillagrrr [utilizator]

    Stire va fi când se vor calma ;-).
    Internațioana ȘoȘo (Sâmbătă, 28 august 2021, 21:01)

    Dogul [utilizator]

    Internaționala șoșicistă-n plină formă :)))))
    militanți antivaccin, i-auzi ia (Sâmbătă, 28 august 2021, 21:03)

    di livio [utilizator]

    dă ăștia n-am auzit pîn-amu...în schimb am auzit de nește talibani provaccin, pe la isuigsudsu, ziși și comandanții acțiunii


