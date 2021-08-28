VIDEO Protest de amploare în Franța față de pașaportul sanitar impus de autorități

Zeci de mii de francezi au ieşit în stradă, sâmbătă, la Paris şi în alte oraşe din Franţa, pentru a protesta faţă de paşaportul sanitar impus de guvern. Este a şaptea săptămână consecutivă de proteste, relatează AFP.





Începând din iulie, sute de mii de oameni din mai multe categorii – foste „veste galbene”, militanţi „antivaccin”, susţinători ai teoriilor conspiraţioniste sau opozanţi ai lui Emmanuel Macron – au ieşit în stradă în Franţa în fiecare zi de sâmbătă, pentru a protesta. Până în prezent nu s-au înregistrat incidente semnificative.





NOW - Renewed large protests in Paris and many other cities in France \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7 against vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination. pic.twitter.com/FLNwRgTPPM — Office of President Elect Mark (@IPTVBoyz) August 28, 2021

NOW - Renewed large protests in Paris and many other cities in France against vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination.@disclosetv pic.twitter.com/FGEUu7Te6o — linz (@supergranlinz) August 28, 2021

Wow! Medical freedom protest in Paris right now. pic.twitter.com/1LnKqDO6dn — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 28, 2021

„Nu sunt împotriva vaccinării, sunt împotriva paşaportului sanitar”, a afirmat David Vidal Ponsard, membbru al mişcării Patrioţilor, potrivit News.ro.