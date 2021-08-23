Español
VIDEO Cum se feresc avioanele de potențiale atacuri cu rachete pe aeroportul din Kabul: Cu capcane termice

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 23 august 2021, 9:41 Actualitate | Internaţional


Avion francez decoland din Kabul
Avion francez decoland din Kabul
Foto: Captura Twitter
Avioanele militare care efectuează evacuările de cetățeni străini și afgani de pe aeroportul din Kabul nu-și asumă niciun risc, acestea recurgând la aterizări și decolări abrupte ca în condiții de luptă și la lansarea de capcane termice contra potențialelor atacuri cu rachete, scrie New York Times.

O aeronavă A400M a forțelor aeriene franceze ce a decolat de pe aeroportul din capitala afgană a fost filmată lansând o serie de capcane termice imediat după decolare, potrivit imaginilor făcute publice de ITV Turcia.



Aceste capcane termice sunt menite să atragă rachetele ghidate de căldură.

