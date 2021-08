VIDEO FOTO Talibanii fac apel la ”unitate” pe fondul protestelor față de preluarea puterii de către gruparea islamistă

Protests against the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan have spread to more cities, including the capital Kabul https://t.co/XINHEnAYIW pic.twitter.com/Ybq0xarRfA

Protests against the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan have spread to more cities, including the capital Kabul https://t.co/IxB6zzZQ4S pic.twitter.com/A2ogJVjTBK

Protest against Taliban in Kabul led by women.



Yesterday Taliban opened fire at protesters and killed at least three people but today people took to the streets again to protest against Taliban. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/qROeJKn4sL