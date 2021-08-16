​VIDEO Șocant: Zeci de afgani se agață de un avion militar în timp ce decola din Kabul și apoi cad în timpul zborului

This is simply insane and staggering. Desperate Afghans hanging onto U.S. Air Force aircraft taking off at #Kabul airport. Unreal scenes. pic.twitter.com/FerVdf9oIi— Rayane Moussallem (@RioMoussallem) August 16, 2021
Mai bine ar pune mana pe niste arme si sa se bata cu conationalii lor barbosi. Asa, mor degeaba...
De 20 de ani s-au facut mari eforturi de catre societatea "civilizata" (inclusiv Romania, care a trimis soldati ce faceau patrula pe bulevarde, aeroporturi, benzinarii si magazine) sa ilumineze populatia afgana, si mai ales sa-i echipeze dpdv militar si financiar pentru a fi "self-sufficient" si "resilient".
S-a ales praful, populatia a acceptat situatia, fie din indifierenta, fie din acceptare explicita a valorilor talibanilor samd.
Si implicit, anatema de tradatori, va fi aruncata si pe aliatii lor, practic, pe tot ce inseamna NATO.
Orice misiune militara viitoare a NATO, va avea in fiecare localnic un inamic, sau si mai rau, un fals aliat, caci trebuie sa fii tampit sa mai ajuti trupe NATO, care au dovedit ca atunci cand fug, isi abandoneaza aliatii locali !!!