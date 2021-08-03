Español
VIDEO Focuri de armă lângă Pentagon: Posibil mai multe victime / Clădirea a fost redeschisă - UPDATE

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 3 august 2021, 19:02


Pentagon
Pentagon
Foto: Wikimedia Commons
Pentagonul a fost în alertă maximă marți din cauza unor focuri de armă din apropiere, potrivit serviciilor de securitate ale Departamentului Apărării al SUA, relatează AFP.

19.28: Pentagonul a ieșit din izolare după ce zona a fost catalogată drept sigură și clădirea a fost redeschisă.



19.20: Departamentul de Pompieri a scris pe Twitter că există mai mulți pacienți.





Angajaților li s-a spus prin difuzor să rămână în interiorul clădirii după ce au fost auzite mai multe împușcături la stația de autobuz a clădirii.

"Pentagonul este în prezent în alertă maximă din cauza unui incident la stația de tranzit", au scris pe Twitter Forțele Armate ale SUA. "Facem apel la public pentru a evita zona."

Postul de televiziune local WUSA a difuzat marți imagini cu mai multe ambulanțe și vehicule de poliție chiar în fața Pentagonului.






    Marţi, 3 august 2021, 19:20
    Observatory [utilizator]

    Observatory [utilizator]

    la CNN (Communist News Network)!!!


