​​VIDEO Incendiu spectaculos în centrul Londrei

Trei sedii comerciale situate sub calea ferată, în apropierea staţiei Elephant Castle, la sud de Tamisa, au luat foc, dar şi şase maşini şi o cabină telefonică, au anunţat pompierii pe Twitter.
Pompierii londonezi au îndemnat totodată publicul să evite zona şi să închidă ferestrele.
There are now 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters tackling the fire in #ElephantandCastle. Our 999 Control Officers have taken 44 calls to the blaze pic.twitter.com/AwZBnv2T6M— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021
