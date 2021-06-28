​​VIDEO Incendiu spectaculos în centrul Londrei

Ei au redistribuit pe Twitter mai multe înregistrări video cu incendiul, iar una dintre acestea surprinde și o explozie impresionantă.

Potrivit Poliției Transporturi, stația Elephant Castle a fost evacuată, iar trenurile nu mai opresc acolo.

„Incidentul nu este considerat ca fiind de natură teroristă”, a precizat Poliția din Londra, care a închis circulația pe mai multe străzi din zonă.



There are now 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters tackling the fire in #ElephantandCastle. Our 999 Control Officers have taken 44 calls to the blaze pic.twitter.com/AwZBnv2T6M