​​VIDEO Incendiu spectaculos în centrul Londrei

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 28 iunie 2021, 18:45


Incendiu in Londra
Foto: Captura video
Un incendiu care a degajat un fum dens a izbucnit luni după-amiază în apropierea unei staţii de tren şi de metrou din Londra, care a trebuit evacuată, incidentul antrenând intervenţia a circa 100 de pompieri, potrivit echipelor de salvare, transmite AFP.

Trei sedii comerciale situate sub calea ferată, în apropierea staţiei Elephant Castle, la sud de Tamisa, au luat foc, dar şi şase maşini şi o cabină telefonică, au anunţat pompierii pe Twitter.

Pompierii londonezi au îndemnat totodată publicul să evite zona şi să închidă ferestrele.

Ei au redistribuit pe Twitter mai multe înregistrări video cu incendiul, iar una dintre acestea surprinde și o explozie impresionantă.

Potrivit Poliției Transporturi, stația Elephant Castle a fost evacuată, iar trenurile nu mai opresc acolo.

„Incidentul nu este considerat ca fiind de natură teroristă”, a precizat Poliția din Londra, care a închis circulația pe mai multe străzi din zonă.















