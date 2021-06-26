SUA: Patru persoane au murit după ce un balon cu aer cald s-a atins de o linie de electricitate VIDEO

Accidentul a provocat o pană de curent în zonă timp de câteva ore, după ce balonul a intrat în contact cu o linie de electricitate.

UPDATE: At least five people are dead after a hot air balloon hit a power line, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue. https://t.co/xftmYCiIwy pic.twitter.com/oJ2JV6Dp7u

'Din nefericire, patru persoane au murit din cauza rănilor provocate de accident. O altă persoană a fost transportată la un spital local şi este acum în stare critică, dar instabilă', a comunicat poliţia din Albuquerque pe Twitter.

Our officers are responding to a hot air balloon crash in the area of Central Ave and Unser Blvd where a balloon appears to have hit a power line.