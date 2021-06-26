Español
SUA: Patru persoane au murit după ce un balon cu aer cald s-a atins de o linie de electricitate VIDEO

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 26 iunie 2021, 23:37 Actualitate | Internaţional


balon cu aer cald prabusindu-se
balon cu aer cald prabusindu-se
Foto: Captura video
Patru persoane au decedat şi o alta a fost rănită grav în accidentul unui balon cu aer cald la Albuquerque, în sud-vestul Statelor Unite, a anunţat sâmbătă poliţia oraşului, transmite AFP, potrivit Agerpres.

Accidentul a provocat o pană de curent în zonă timp de câteva ore, după ce balonul a intrat în contact cu o linie de electricitate.

Aparent, balonul cu aer cald a fost dus de vânt și a intrat în contact cu liniile de electricitate, iar acesta a luat foc, potrivit Reuters.






'Din nefericire, patru persoane au murit din cauza rănilor provocate de accident. O altă persoană a fost transportată la un spital local şi este acum în stare critică, dar instabilă', a comunicat poliţia din Albuquerque pe Twitter.




Sâmbătă dimineaţa, în jur de 13.000 de locuitori au fost lipsiţi de electricitate în urma accidentului, a anunţat compania locală de electricitate, PNM.

Ulterior, aceasta a informat că pana a fost remediată 'pentru toţi clienţii afectaţi'.







956 vizualizari


