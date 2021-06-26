SUA: Patru persoane au murit după ce un balon cu aer cald s-a atins de o linie de electricitate VIDEO

Aparent, balonul cu aer cald a fost dus de vânt și a intrat în contact cu liniile de electricitate, iar acesta a luat foc, potrivit Reuters.
UPDATE: At least five people are dead after a hot air balloon hit a power line, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue. https://t.co/xftmYCiIwy pic.twitter.com/oJ2JV6Dp7u— KOB 4 (@KOB4) June 26, 2021
Our officers are responding to a hot air balloon crash in the area of Central Ave and Unser Blvd where a balloon appears to have hit a power line.— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) June 26, 2021