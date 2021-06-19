Champ, ciobănescul german al lui Joe Biden, a murit

Donald Trump a întrerupt astfel o veche tradiție petrecându-și întregul mandat la Washington fără un animal de companie.
Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE— President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021
“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy, and will miss him always.”— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 19, 2021
~Jill Biden pic.twitter.com/GPAKb6dEhE