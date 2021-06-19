Español
Champ, ciobănescul german al lui Joe Biden, a murit

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 19 iunie 2021, 23:31 Actualitate | Internaţional


Joe Biden cu cainele Champ
Joe Biden cu cainele Champ
Foto: American Photo Archive / Alamy / Profimedia
​Champ, ciobănescul german al cuplului prezidențial american, a murit, au anunțat sâmbătă Joe și Jill Biden, aducând un omagiu câinelui care „a transformat totul în mai bine” cât timp le-a fost alături, scrie AFP.

În vârstă de 13 ani, Champ își pierduse mult din vitalitate în ultimele luni înainte de a muri, au precizat șeful statului și soția sa.

Champ și celălalt câine al cuplului, Major, au marcat revenirea animalelor de companie la Casa Albă, la patru ani după plecarea lui Bo și Sunny, câinii familiei Obama.

Donald Trump a întrerupt astfel o veche tradiție petrecându-și întregul mandat la Washington fără un animal de companie.

„Voia să fie mereu oriunde eram și noi și transforma instant totul în mai bine când era alături de noi”, a declarat cuplul prezidențial într-un comunicat.




