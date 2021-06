Prima ninsoare în orașul argentinian Cordoba, după 14 ani VIDEO FOTO

Historic snowfall in the city of #Cordoba ,Argentina.Just 3 days ago unusual mild conditions, cordobese were jogging in t-shirts and shorts with 27C and today they have been playing with snowballs. Snow in Cordoba is rare,last event was in July 2007 and previously in July 1975. https://t.co/A6YNAIIzd3

Residents in the city of Córdoba, Argentina were in for a surprise on Wednesday after snow fell across the city for the first time in 14 years. The last time it snowed here was in July 2007 ❄❄!#weatherandradar #snow #argentina #Córdoba https://t.co/CXYszVUsZ5