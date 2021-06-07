Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Avionul vicepreşedintelui american Kamala Harris, obligat să revină la sol din cauza unei probleme tehnice: Cu toții am spus o mică rugăciune

de Redactia     HotNews.ro
Luni, 7 iunie 2021, 9:54 Actualitate | Internaţional


Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris
Foto: Michele Eve Sandberg / SplashNews.com / Splash / Profimedia
Avionul vicepreședintelui american Kamala Harris a fost forțat să aterizeze la scurt timp după decolare, din cauza unei probleme tehnice, în drum spre Guatemala, pentru prima ei vizită în străinătate, de la preluarea mandatului, conform AFP.
  • "Cu toţii am spus o mică rugăciune, dar suntem bine”, a spus Kamala Harris, după aterizare.
Vicepreședintele SUA va face o vizită de 3 zile în Guatemala, fiind prima sa călătorie în străinătate, de la preluarea mandatului, după care va merge în Mexic.






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















1625 vizualizari

  • +3 (15 voturi)    
    un avion incorect politic! (Luni, 7 iunie 2021, 10:03)

    Antenistontel [utilizator]

    .
  • -1 (9 voturi)    
    A plecat cu stângul ! (Luni, 7 iunie 2021, 10:08)

    asavreau [utilizator]

    Dacă pleacă cu//Doamne ajută//, mai bine stă în SUA.
  • +4 (20 voturi)    
    Concluzie (Luni, 7 iunie 2021, 10:08)

    Un cititor [utilizator]

    Și comuniștii se roagă, nu-i așa?
  • -2 (14 voturi)    
    dumnezāu.. (Luni, 7 iunie 2021, 10:09)

    Ismail Paine de circ [utilizator]

    ... e belemist de cartier!
  • +2 (18 voturi)    
    take it easy cu rugaciunea, tanti Kamala (Luni, 7 iunie 2021, 10:14)

    Crup [utilizator]

    Nu uita ca esti aleasa - in mare parte - de ateii neormxisti! Astia cand aud de orice este legat de crestinism fac spume la gura! Si in acelasi timp sunt fani declarati ai islamului.
    Asa ca daca nu te poti abtine, invoca-l pe Allah, ca ala e Dumnezeul neormarxistilor. Pe langa bani, care e Dumnezeul lor nr. 1!
    • -2 (2 voturi)    
      Haha (Luni, 7 iunie 2021, 11:38)

      A78 [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui Crup

      Faci spume ca a pierdut PSD , așa-i?
  • -1 (5 voturi)    
    Psihologia omului care se roaga (Luni, 7 iunie 2021, 11:22)

    O_Tannenbaum [utilizator]

    Este aceea de a implora DESTINUL ca indiferent de ce-i e scris fiecaruia, sa faca o exceptie favorabila pentru el. Exista in lume si o abatere celebra de la regulă: Beethoven.

    Cind si-a dat seama ca-si pierde auzul si asta l-ar putea impiedica sa compuna, Beethoven nu s-a rugat sa fie cruțat. Ci cu un orgoliu nemasurat a exclamat:

    " Vreau sa-mi infig mîna in gitlejul Destinului! "

    Si si-a infipt-o. Dar rău de tot!
  • -1 (3 voturi)    
    Kamala Harris e marxistă... (Luni, 7 iunie 2021, 11:25)

    Observator roman [utilizator]

    ...așa cum sunt și cei de la USR!! Nici vorbă de marxism, asta ar fi însemnat să jongleze cu niște idei, cu niște concepte. De fapt religia lor comună se numește OPORTUNISM!
  • 0 (2 voturi)    
    ca sa vezi (Luni, 7 iunie 2021, 11:25)

    srpc [utilizator]

    de cum apare un pericol mortal, dispare "progresismul" :))


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
19:20 [P] Frigidere inteligente: Viitorul sau nu?
19:18 Daimler și pulsul său actual: reduceri de posturi, compensații salariale semnificative, vânzări de reprezentanțe în Europa și expansiune a producției în China
19:17 Proiectul Guvernului privind rețelele 5G a fost adoptat de Senat. Legea merge la promulgare / Ce amendamente au fost aduse și care este miza
19:09 DigiSport: Donnarumma semnează! Contract pe 5 ani, salariu de 10 milioane € pe sezon. Comision uriaș pentru Raiola
18:58 Fenomene meteo extreme în Grecia - atenționare de călătorie
18:57 SUA aprobă un nou medicament împotriva bolii Alzheimer
18:54 Un antreprenor român din Germania a obținut o finanțare de 28,5 de milioane euro de la un grup de investitori, printre care și miliardarul Daniel Dines
18:50 „Tranziție evoluționistă specială”: Cultura a depășit genele ca influență în evoluția umanității, afirmă cercetătorii
18:36 Clujeanul, PR-ul și dezvrăjirea
18:30 Ultimatum dat de Rusia Statelor Unite ale Americii: Fie cooperăm, și atunci sancțiunile trebuie retrase imediat, fie Rusia se va baza pe propria stație spațială
18:25 Sofia Kenin, finalistă la ediția trecută, eliminată de la Roland Garros în optimi
18:25 Un fost primar din Prahova condamnat pentru pornografie infantilă candidează pentru un nou mandat
18:17 Euro 2020 Furie la Moscova după ce Ucraina și-a prezentat echipamentul oficial pentru turneu
18:11 Criza gunoaielor din Sectorul 1: Primele amenzi date Romprest de către Poliția Locală
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Poveștile românilor care trăiesc în case minuscule (tiny houses): „Tipul ăsta de casă este raportat corect la nevoile umane actuale”
VIDEO Învinsă cu propriile-i arme: Serena Williams, eliminată în optimi de la Roland Garros
VIDEO Podul de la Brăila: Ministrul Transporturilor prezintă imagini spectaculoase cu operațiunea pe uscat și pe apă de montare a platformei pe care se vor lansa cablurile de susținere
Șocul zilei la Paris: Roger Federer s-a retras de la Roland Garros
Roland Garros: Surpriza zilei - Serena Williams, eliminată de Elena Rybakina / Roger Federer s-a retras
​Economist: „Pensia e o proprietate a omului atâta timp cât este contributivă. Dacă e un privilegiu, nu poate fi acordat la nesfârșit”
Clotilde Armand acuză „diverse tehnici de intimidare” în scandalul cu Romprest: Nu e simplu să te trezești cu anvelopele mașinii dezumflate, cu echipe de filaj în fața casei tale sau cu mesaje de amenințare
UPDATE Incident armat pe insula Corfu: Cuplu de greci care locuia în Franța ar fi fost împușcați de un localnic/ Atacatorul s-a sinucis
Coronavirus în România: 121 de cazuri noi. Bilanțul urcă la 1.078.863 de cazuri de persoane infectate / 90 de decese, din care 82 sunt anterioare
DigiSport: Stanciu și Nedelcearu au refuzat să îngenuncheze pentru Black Lives Matter. Ce scriu englezii despre moment


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2021 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne