Avionul vicepreşedintelui american Kamala Harris, obligat să revină la sol din cauza unei probleme tehnice: Cu toții am spus o mică rugăciune

Avionul vicepreședintelui american Kamala Harris a fost forțat să aterizeze la scurt timp după decolare, din cauza unei probleme tehnice, în drum spre Guatemala, pentru prima ei vizită în străinătate, de la preluarea mandatului, conform AFP.

Vicepreședintele SUA va face o vizită de 3 zile în Guatemala, fiind prima sa călătorie în străinătate, de la preluarea mandatului, după care va merge în Mexic.

Vice President Kamala Harris's plane was forced to land soon after take-off due to a technical problem on her way to Guatemala for her first international trip.



"We all said a little prayer, but we're good."



