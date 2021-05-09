Español
Bo, unul dintre câinii familiei Obama, a murit. „O prezenţă credincioasă şi blândă”

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 9 mai 2021, 15:13 Actualitate | Internaţional


Cainele Bo
Cainele Bo
Foto: Twitter@MichelleObama
Unul dintre câinii familiei fostul preşedinte al Statelor Unite Barack Obama, un exemplar din rasa câine de apă portughez, cu blana negru cu alb, pe nume Bo, cunoscut pentru prezenţa sa jucăuşă la Casa Albă, a murit, scrie Agerpres citând Reuters.

Obama a făcut anunţul sâmbătă seară, spunând că animalul a fost „o prezenţă credincioasă şi blândă în vieţile noastre - care se bucura să ne vadă atât în zilele noastre bune, în cele mai puţin bune, dar şi în restul zilelor”.

„Ne va fi tare dor de el”, a scris fostul preşedinte pe Twitter.

Michelle Obama, fost primă doamnă a Statelor Unite, a precizat într-un alt mesaj pe Twitter că Bo, în vârstă de 12 ani, suferea de cancer.

Bo a fost adus la Casa Albă în 2009, la scurt timp după începutul primului mandat al lui Obama, iar câţiva ani mai târziu i s-a alăturat o femelă din aceeaşi rasă, pe nume Sunny.

Obama, care şi-a încheiat mandatul în 2017, a lăudat prezenţa liniştită a lui Bo la Casa Albă, spunând că patrupedul „lătra zgomotos, dar nu muşca, îi plăcea să sară vara în piscină, era calm în prezenţa copiilor, adora resturile rămase de la cină şi avea o blană frumoasă”.














    doamne (Duminică, 9 mai 2021, 15:19)

    licasamadau [utilizator]

    Nu-mi vine sa cred...
    . (Duminică, 9 mai 2021, 15:20)

    AdiSun [utilizator]

    Atat ne mai trebuia, o stire despre cainele lui Obama.


