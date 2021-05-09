Bo, unul dintre câinii familiei Obama, a murit. „O prezenţă credincioasă şi blândă”

Michelle Obama, fost primă doamnă a Statelor Unite, a precizat într-un alt mesaj pe Twitter că Bo, în vârstă de 12 ani, suferea de cancer.

Obama, care şi-a încheiat mandatul în 2017, a lăudat prezenţa liniştită a lui Bo la Casa Albă, spunând că patrupedul „lătra zgomotos, dar nu muşca, îi plăcea să sară vara în piscină, era calm în prezenţa copiilor, adora resturile rămase de la cină şi avea o blană frumoasă”.









Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021









He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/CHweCxwJ7a — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend—Bo—after a battle with cancer. We are grateful for the love you showed him over the years. Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us. pic.twitter.com/zOk3SPABsT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 8, 2021

Obama a făcut anunţul sâmbătă seară, spunând că animalul a fost „o prezenţă credincioasă şi blândă în vieţile noastre - care se bucura să ne vadă atât în zilele noastre bune, în cele mai puţin bune, dar şi în restul zilelor”.„Ne va fi tare dor de el”, a scris fostul preşedinte pe Twitter.Bo a fost adus la Casa Albă în 2009, la scurt timp după începutul primului mandat al lui Obama, iar câţiva ani mai târziu i s-a alăturat o femelă din aceeaşi rasă, pe nume Sunny.