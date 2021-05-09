Bo, unul dintre câinii familiei Obama, a murit. „O prezenţă credincioasă şi blândă”

Obama a făcut anunţul sâmbătă seară, spunând că animalul a fost „o prezenţă credincioasă şi blândă în vieţile noastre - care se bucura să ne vadă atât în zilele noastre bune, în cele mai puţin bune, dar şi în restul zilelor”.
„Ne va fi tare dor de el”, a scris fostul preşedinte pe Twitter.
Bo a fost adus la Casa Albă în 2009, la scurt timp după începutul primului mandat al lui Obama, iar câţiva ani mai târziu i s-a alăturat o femelă din aceeaşi rasă, pe nume Sunny.
Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021
He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/CHweCxwJ7a— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021
This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend—Bo—after a battle with cancer. We are grateful for the love you showed him over the years. Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us. pic.twitter.com/zOk3SPABsT— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 8, 2021