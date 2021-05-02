VIDEO Afganistan: Cel puţin şapte morţi şi 14 răniţi, după ce zeci de maşini au luat foc la intrarea în Kabul

Update - "Dozens" of fuel tankers were burnt in tonight's major fire in Karez-e Mir area in Shakardara district, Kabul province, the Interior Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian says.— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) May 1, 2021
He says 10 people were injured.
He says fire first broke out at a fuel tanker. pic.twitter.com/OdBhiu4k9h
Preliminary reports suggest gas station in north of Kabul has been set on fire earlier tonight. Horrible blaze caused power cut and the city went to total darkness. pic.twitter.com/ujdUCoGsH4— Khaama Press (KP) (@khaama) May 1, 2021
Photos: Aftermath of Saturday night’s major fire in #Kabul in which dozens of fuel tankers were burnt. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/6wIOMbHGhc— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) May 2, 2021