VIDEO Afganistan: Cel puţin şapte morţi şi 14 răniţi, după ce zeci de maşini au luat foc la intrarea în Kabul

Cel puţin şapte oameni şi-au pierdut viaţa şi 14 au fost răniţi după ce zeci de autovehicule care stăteau la coadă pentru a primi permisiunea să intre în Capitala Afganistanului, Kabul, au luat foc, între ele mai multe camioane-cisternă pline cu combustibil, de unde a şi pornit focul, transmite duminică EFE, potrivit Agerpres.

Incendiul a izbucnit sâmbătă noaptea în nordul capitalei, în cartierul Shakar-Dara, unde se află autostrada care face legătura între Kabul şi provinciile din nordul ţării, a informat duminică, într-un comunicat de presă, purtătorul de cuvânt al Ministerului de Interne, Tariq Arian.

"Incendiul s-a declanşat la un camion-cisternă cu combustibil şi apoi s-a extins la alte camioane şi la o benzinărie", a explicat sursa citată, care a precizat că toate camioanele pot intra în oraş doar după orele 21:00 şi după primirea unui permis.

"În urma incendiului de noaptea trecută, echipele noastre au găsit şapte corpuri carbonizate şi 14 răniţi", a menţionat Arian, care a precizat că zeci de camioane, printre care şi mai multe camioane-cisternă pline cu combustibil, au fost complet distruse.

Chiar şi duminică dimineaţa de la locul dezastrului continua să iasă fum, iar din multe dintre vehicule nu a mai rămas decât caroseria carbonizată.

Update - "Dozens" of fuel tankers were burnt in tonight's major fire in Karez-e Mir area in Shakardara district, Kabul province, the Interior Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian says.



He says 10 people were injured.



He says fire first broke out at a fuel tanker. pic.twitter.com/OdBhiu4k9h