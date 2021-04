Încă un atac armat în SUA: Un mort și șase răniți. Incidentul are loc la scurt timp după anunțul lui Biden privind interzicerea armelor de asalt VIDEO

BREAKING UPDATE: Police report 1 person is dead and 4 others hurt in Bryan after a shooting at a business. The suspect may be in custody. https://t.co/SQcf45z995 pic.twitter.com/GDLuLwbE6i

Police in Bryan, TX responded to a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday that left one person dead and five others injured. Another was transported to the hospital for an asthma attack. Police say a suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/TkHnLzBbeG