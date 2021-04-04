Español
VIDEO Indonezia: 41 de persoane au murit, zeci de oameni sunt dispăruţi după alunecări de teren şi inundaţii

de C.V.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 4 aprilie 2021, 19:40 Actualitate | Internaţional


Inundatii in Indonezia
Inundatii in Indonezia
Foto: Captura de ecran
Alunecări de teren şi inundaţii provocate de ploi torenţiale în estul Indoneziei s-au soldat cu cel puţin 41 de decese. Mii de oameni au fosy evacuaţi, cel puţin 20 de persoane sunt dispărute, relatează AP, informează News.ro

Zeci de case din localitatea Lamenele, de pe insula Adonara, au fost afectate grav de o alunecare de teren, la scurt timp după miezul nopţii trecute. Salvatorii au găsit 35 de cadavre şi cel puţin cinci răniţi, a declarat Lenny Ola, oficial local.

În alte zone, au murit şase persoane din cauza inundaţiilor.






Eforturile salvatorilor au fost îngreunate de întreruperi ale curentului electric, de drumurile blocate de un strat gros de noroi şi de faptul că zonele afectate erau izolate.

Ploile torenţiale sunt în mod frecvet cauza alunecărilor de teren şi inundaţiilor în Indonezia, unde de înregistrează în fiecare an zeci de victime.







VIDEO Indonezia: 41 de persoane au murit, zeci de oameni sunt dispăruți după alunecări de teren și inundații
