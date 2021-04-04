VIDEO Indonezia: 41 de persoane au murit, zeci de oameni sunt dispăruţi după alunecări de teren şi inundaţii

Zeci de case din localitatea Lamenele, de pe insula Adonara, au fost afectate grav de o alunecare de teren, la scurt timp după miezul nopţii trecute. Salvatorii au găsit 35 de cadavre şi cel puţin cinci răniţi, a declarat Lenny Ola, oficial local.
În alte zone, au murit şase persoane din cauza inundaţiilor.
Severe floods have affected the island of Sumba Timur in Indonesiahttps://t.co/pyq6lnQHSm#flooded #naturaldisaster #banjir #indonesia #PrayForNTT #malaka #kupangbanjir #banjir2021 #sumba #sumbatimur #banjir #banjirsumba pic.twitter.com/CFbmgWEV3p— Unbelievable Events (@UnbelievableEv1) April 4, 2021
tw // flood, landslide— 하루도비 (@harudobbie) April 4, 2021
There was a tragedy in one of the areas of Indonesia so INA teumes can’t help us in hyping the tags. Please include them in your prayers and hope for things to get better soon \uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFB #PrayForNTTpic.twitter.com/pAA5aXOXhT
Flash floods in Indonesia's island of Flores has killed at least 20 people and injured around 10 others pic.twitter.com/j5nWFiUVyW— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 4, 2021
Ploile torenţiale sunt în mod frecvet cauza alunecărilor de teren şi inundaţiilor în Indonezia, unde de înregistrează în fiecare an zeci de victime.
Indonesia floods: More than 40 people killed in flash flooding - and more die in landslides in East Timor https://t.co/0PT8pXe1mj— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 4, 2021