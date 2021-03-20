Español
FOTO VIDEO Glumele apărute pe rețelele de socializare după ce Biden s-a împiedicat în timp ce se îmbarca pe Air Force One

de george sirbu     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 20 martie 2021, 10:49 Actualitate | Internaţional


Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Foto: Captura YouTube
Joe Biden s-a împiedicat și a căzut de două ori, vineri, în timp ce urca pe scara avionului Air Force One, Casa Albă spunând după incident că președintele american se simte bine. Biden nu a fost iertat de glumeții de pe rețelele de socializare, pe acestea apărând numeroase postări ironice, multe dintre ele cu tagul #Bidenfall.























    E copt mos bideu (Sâmbătă, 20 martie 2021, 11:32)

    mihaipricop [utilizator]

    oricat incearca sa-l impaieze progresistii elgebitisti.
    A alunecat pe gelul de par ramas de la Trump (Sâmbătă, 20 martie 2021, 11:53)

    Ritzi Pitzi [utilizator]

    Personal prefer un "...mosneag, da, Imparate..." in locul variantei americane a lui Gigi Becali.

    O fi Biden de stanga, dar fanfaronada dreptei americane (prin reprezentantul ei la putere) mi-a lasat un gust amar.


