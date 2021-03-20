FOTO VIDEO Glumele apărute pe rețelele de socializare după ce Biden s-a împiedicat în timp ce se îmbarca pe Air Force One

I was off Twitter all day yesterday.

Just came to know this happened.

\uD83D\uDE2D\uD83D\uDE2D\uD83E\uDD23\uD83E\uDD23\uD83E\uDD23\uD83E\uDD27\uD83E\uDD27 #Bidenfall pic.twitter.com/AQNsLURuuz — Trupti. Solkadi stan account.\uD83D\uDE0D (@Indianfirst_tru) March 20, 2021

No one is safe from the NFL's rushing leader #Bidenfall pic.twitter.com/0ppvftH47N — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 19, 2021

#Bidenfall has been replaced on Air Force One.



The world will take advantage of our weakness. pic.twitter.com/zY8zDMldcs — rider writer®♦️ (@HBwriterMike) March 20, 2021

JOE BIDEN IS WEAK! #Bidenfall



If #Biden can’t stand on his own two feet then how can he stand up for America ?



I miss President Trump! We need a strong leader again.



Joe Biden falling and tripping is hilarious and embarrassing !



Raise your hand✋ if you agree pic.twitter.com/Jh121dq0s8 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) March 19, 2021

#Bidenfall I remember when Trump had difficulty drinking water with both hands and going down a ramp at West Point. pic.twitter.com/pbzrI89AVe — Nick Mitchell (@pat_fasnacht) March 19, 2021