VIDEO Myanmar: Forţele de ordine intervin din nou asupra protestatarilor la Yangon şi în alte oraşe / Sunt vizați și jurnaliști care relatau de la proteste

Poliţia din Yangon, cel mai mare oraş din Myanmar, a tras cu gloanţe de cauciuc şi a făcut arestări sâmbătă în mai multe locuri unde oamenii se adunau să protesteze împotriva juntei, au relatat martori în social media, potrivit dpa şi Reuters.

Intervenţii similare ale forţelor de ordine au fost semnalate şi în alte oraşe.

Video of police firing and advancing on protesters on Bagayar Road in Sanchaung this morning. Police fired tear gas and are making multiple arrests. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/cOwChOuUq1

Acţiunile poliţiei din Yangon au vizat şi jurnalişti care relatau de la proteste, a consemnat portalul Myanmar Now.

Police have also moved in to disperse small numbers of peaceful protesters in downtown Yangon. No reports yet of tear gas or stun grenades, which have been used in other parts of the city. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/VRyM2Q1tOR