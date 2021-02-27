Español
VIDEO Myanmar: Forţele de ordine intervin din nou asupra protestatarilor la Yangon şi în alte oraşe / Sunt vizați și jurnaliști care relatau de la proteste

de Redactia     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 27 februarie 2021, 9:35 Actualitate | Internaţional


Foto: Captura YouTube
Poliţia din Yangon, cel mai mare oraş din Myanmar, a tras cu gloanţe de cauciuc şi a făcut arestări sâmbătă în mai multe locuri unde oamenii se adunau să protesteze împotriva juntei, au relatat martori în social media, potrivit dpa şi Reuters.

Intervenţii similare ale forţelor de ordine au fost semnalate şi în alte oraşe.

Acţiunile poliţiei din Yangon au vizat şi jurnalişti care relatau de la proteste, a consemnat portalul Myanmar Now.

Ţara sud-est-asiatică a devenit scena unor ample proteste după puciul de la 1 februarie, în urma căruia armata a preluat puterea, arestându-i pe lidera de facto Aung San Suu Kyi şi pe preşedintele Win Myint. Trei oameni au fost ucişi în cursul manifestaţiilor de protest şi zeci de oameni au fost arestaţi. anifestanţii cer eliberarea lui Suu Kyi şi reinstalarea guvernului civil.

Vineri însă, noul şef al comisiei electorale din Myanmar, numit de juntă, a declarat invalid rezultatul alegerilor generale din noiembrie, câştigate covârşitor de partidul lui Aung San Suu Kyi, a informat cotidianul The Irrawaddy, citat de dpa. (Sursa: Agerpres)






