FOTO VIDEO Zeci de mii de georgieni au ieşit în stradă pentru a cere noi alegeri: Poliția folosește tunuri cu apă împotriva manifestanților

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 8 noiembrie 2020, 22:06 Actualitate | Internaţional


Zeci de mii de gruzini au ieşit duminică pe străzile capitalei Tbilisi, cerând noi alegeri şi acuzând autorităţile că au falsificat precedentul scrutin, care s-a încheiat cu victoria la limită a partidului de guvernământ, relatează AFP şi Reuters, potrivit
Agerpres.




Poliţia a intervenit cu tunuri cu apă împotriva protestatarilor, după ce o parte din aceştia au încercat să blocheze clădirea comisiei electorale (CEC), cerând demisia preşedintei instituţiei, Tamar Zhavnia. Manifestanţii au reacţionat la brutalitatea forţelor de ordine aruncând cu pietre.


Mulţimea a transformat bulevardul Rustaveli, principala arteră a capitalei, într-o mare de drapele naţionale: mulţi din demonstranţii din jurul sediului parlamentului purtau măşti de protecţie împotriva coronavirusului.
Conform rezultatelor oficiale, la alegerile din 31 octombrie partidul Visul Georgian al miliardarului Bidzina Ivanişvili a obţinut puţin peste 48% din voturi, cu 2% mai multe decât partidele de opoziţie, care conveniseră ca în caz de victorie să formeze un guvern de coaliţie.



Opoziţia, grupată în jurul Mişcării Naţionale Unite (MNU) a fostului preşedinte Mihail Saakaşvili, a refuzat să îşi preia locurile în parlament, afirmând că procesul electoral a fost afectat de fraude.



Duminică, una din liderele MNU, Salome Samadaşvili, a declarat AFP: 'Cerem înlocuirea administraţiei electorale complet discreditate şi organizarea de noi alegeri', care 'r permite menţinerea stabilităţii în ţară'. Ea a susţinut că 'Visul Georgian nu a primit niciun mandat democratic pentru a rămâne la putere'.







    Din păcate pentru Trump.... (Duminică, 8 noiembrie 2020, 22:09)

    anton_carpati [utilizator]

    ...nu-s georgieni din statul american Georgia.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Stimatã dnã Onofrei (Duminică, 8 noiembrie 2020, 22:26)

    brifcor [utilizator]

    Folositi termenul "gruzini" si nu "georgieni" pt a nu confunda cu statul american Georgia unde rezultatul... alegerilor recente a fost - de asemenea - extrem de srtrâns.

    Editor: Putem face un compromis - punem în lead ”gruzini” :)
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Lol (Duminică, 8 noiembrie 2020, 22:45)

    mitg [utilizator]

    Credeam ca a venit minerii lui donald.


