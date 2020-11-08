FOTO VIDEO Zeci de mii de georgieni au ieşit în stradă pentru a cere noi alegeri: Poliția folosește tunuri cu apă împotriva manifestanților

At least 25 thousand people gathered today in front of the Parliament building to protest rigged elections by the oligarch Ivanishvili. All opposition parties including @EuropeanGeorgia pledged not to enter the Parliament unless the new elections are called. #Georgia #Tbilisi pic.twitter.com/DeuY7lR4Zt— Sergi Kapanadze (@sergikap) November 8, 2020
Law enforcement units used, without proper grounds or warning, water cannons against a protest rally outside the @cecgovge building in #Tbilisi. It was later reported that tear gas had also been used.— Transparency Int'l GE (@Transparency_GE) November 8, 2020
Read our statement: https://t.co/aDgjLVNyWw#GVote2020 #Georgia pic.twitter.com/h3ryckapPo
Confrontation at CEC Central Election Commission #Tbilisi where opposition protested. pic.twitter.com/MaZC0wrz1z— Jelger Groeneveld (@jelger_) November 8, 2020
Thousands have gathered outside parliament in #Tbilisi to demand new elections. Georgian opposition groups have claimed the results of last week’s parliamentary elections were falsified. Background: https://t.co/9OVWg1noyb pic.twitter.com/z43vBgSsdI— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) November 8, 2020
