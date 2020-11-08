FOTO VIDEO Zeci de mii de georgieni au ieşit în stradă pentru a cere noi alegeri: Poliția folosește tunuri cu apă împotriva manifestanților

Zeci de mii de gruzini au ieşit duminică pe străzile capitalei Tbilisi, cerând noi alegeri şi acuzând autorităţile că au falsificat precedentul scrutin, care s-a încheiat cu victoria la limită a partidului de guvernământ, relatează AFP şi Reuters, potrivit Agerpres.

At least 25 thousand people gathered today in front of the Parliament building to protest rigged elections by the oligarch Ivanishvili. All opposition parties including @EuropeanGeorgia pledged not to enter the Parliament unless the new elections are called. #Georgia #Tbilisi pic.twitter.com/DeuY7lR4Zt — Sergi Kapanadze (@sergikap) November 8, 2020

Poliţia a intervenit cu tunuri cu apă împotriva protestatarilor, după ce o parte din aceştia au încercat să blocheze clădirea comisiei electorale (CEC), cerând demisia preşedintei instituţiei, Tamar Zhavnia. Manifestanţii au reacţionat la brutalitatea forţelor de ordine aruncând cu pietre.

Law enforcement units used, without proper grounds or warning, water cannons against a protest rally outside the @cecgovge building in #Tbilisi. It was later reported that tear gas had also been used.



Read our statement: https://t.co/aDgjLVNyWw#GVote2020 #Georgia pic.twitter.com/h3ryckapPo — Transparency Int'l GE (@Transparency_GE) November 8, 2020

Mulţimea a transformat bulevardul Rustaveli, principala arteră a capitalei, într-o mare de drapele naţionale: mulţi din demonstranţii din jurul sediului parlamentului purtau măşti de protecţie împotriva coronavirusului.

Conform rezultatelor oficiale, la alegerile din 31 octombrie partidul Visul Georgian al miliardarului Bidzina Ivanişvili a obţinut puţin peste 48% din voturi, cu 2% mai multe decât partidele de opoziţie, care conveniseră ca în caz de victorie să formeze un guvern de coaliţie.

Confrontation at CEC Central Election Commission #Tbilisi where opposition protested. pic.twitter.com/MaZC0wrz1z — Jelger Groeneveld (@jelger_) November 8, 2020

Opoziţia, grupată în jurul Mişcării Naţionale Unite (MNU) a fostului preşedinte Mihail Saakaşvili, a refuzat să îşi preia locurile în parlament, afirmând că procesul electoral a fost afectat de fraude.

Duminică, una din liderele MNU, Salome Samadaşvili, a declarat AFP: 'Cerem înlocuirea administraţiei electorale complet discreditate şi organizarea de noi alegeri', care 'r permite menţinerea stabilităţii în ţară'. Ea a susţinut că 'Visul Georgian nu a primit niciun mandat democratic pentru a rămâne la putere'.



