Greta Thunberg îl ridiculizează pe Trump: Relaxează-te, Donald!

Imitând o postare pe Twitter pe care președintele Trump a scris-o anul trecut la adresa sa, tânăra suedeză în vârstă de 17 ani i-a sugerat liderului american să se „relaxeze” și să lucreze la gestionarea furiei.
So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020
So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019
STOP THE COUNT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020