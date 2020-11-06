Español
Greta Thunberg îl ridiculizează pe Trump: Relaxează-te, Donald!

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 6 noiembrie 2020, 1:05 Actualitate | Internaţional


Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg
Foto: Twitter @GretaThunberg
Tânăra activistă de mediu Greta Thunberg l-a ironizat joi seară, pe Twitter, pe președintele american în funcție Donald Trump, care a continuat să facă apeluri la oprirea numărării voturilor după scrutinul prezidențial desfășurat în SUA.

Imitând o postare pe Twitter pe care președintele Trump a scris-o anul trecut la adresa sa, tânăra suedeză în vârstă de 17 ani i-a sugerat liderului american să se „relaxeze” și să lucreze la gestionarea furiei.

Ea a răspuns joi unui tweet al lui Trump în care acesta cerea „oprirea numărării voturilor” astfel: „Cât de ridicol. Donald trebuie să își rezolve problema cu gestionarea furiei, apoi să meargă la un film bun vechi cu un prieten! Relaxează-te, Donald! Relaxează-te!”.




În decembrie anul trecut, într-un mesaj pe Twitter, Donald Trump a ironizat-o pe Greta Thunberg, care tocmai fusese desemnată Persoana Anului 2019 de revista americană Time: „Cât de ridicol. Greta trebuie să își rezolve problema cu gestionarea furiei, apoi să meargă la un film bun vechi cu un prieten! Relaxează-te, Greta! Relaxează-te!”.




Preşedintele în funcţie al SUA, Donald Trump, a cerut joi oprirea numărării voturilor, în contextul în care denunţă posibile fraude în procesarea buletinelor de vot prin corespondenţă. „Opriţi numărarea voturilor!”, a transmis Trump pe Twitter.



