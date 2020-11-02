ULTIMA ORĂ VIDEO Atac armat în Viena: Mai multe persoane au fost rănite / Posibil o persoană decedată

Mai multe forțe de ordine au fost mobilizate în centrul Vienei, a spus un purtător de cuvânt al Poliției după ce au fost raportate mai multe focuri de armă în apropierea unei sinagoge, relatează Reuters. O persoană ar fi murit, iar mai multe ar fi fost rănite.

BREAKING - Terror attack in #Vienna: One of the terrorists wearing a Balaclava and a Kalashnikov assault rifle (unconfirmed footage)pic.twitter.com/XDDhGVkImP