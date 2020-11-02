Español
ULTIMA ORĂ VIDEO Atac armat în Viena: Mai multe persoane au fost rănite / Posibil o persoană decedată

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 2 noiembrie 2020, 22:11 Actualitate | Internaţional


Atac armat Viena
Atac armat Viena
Foto: Captura video
Mai multe forțe de ordine au fost mobilizate în centrul Vienei, a spus un purtător de cuvânt al Poliției după ce au fost raportate mai multe focuri de armă în apropierea unei sinagoge, relatează Reuters. O persoană ar fi murit, iar mai multe ar fi fost rănite.

Mai multe persoane au fost rănite în timpul unui schimb de focuri de armă, a scris Poliția pe Twitter, după ce un ziar a raportat un atac asupra unei singagoge.

Editorul ziarului Falter a spus că o persoană a fost ucisă, citându-l pe ministrul de Interne, care nu a putut fi contactat imediat pentru a comenta.





Știre în curs de actualizare







