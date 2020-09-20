​​VIDEO Belarus: Nou protest masiv la Minsk - zeci de mii de persoane i-au scandat „Demisia” lui Lukaşenko

Au fost reţinuţi cel puţin zece manifestanţi, relatează News.ro citând Reuters şi AFP.
Îmbrăcaţi în culorile opoziţiei, alb-roşu, protestatarii au defilat pe Bulevardul Învingătorilor către Palatul Independenţei, reşedinţa lui Lukaşenko.
BELARUSIAN people are fearless. Dozens of thousands took part in the March of Justice today. Authorities did not let protesters march the planned route. However, people moved their way. In the end, the riot police attacked the participants. Hundreds are detained pic.twitter.com/vWszNVSR4N— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) September 20, 2020
In Minsk tens of thousands of people are chanting "Resign!" pic.twitter.com/sM8SZlbY7z— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 20, 2020