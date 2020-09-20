Español
​​VIDEO Belarus: Nou protest masiv la Minsk - zeci de mii de persoane i-au scandat „Demisia” lui Lukaşenko

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 20 septembrie 2020, 20:26 Actualitate | Internaţional


Protest Minsk
Protest Minsk
Foto: Captura YouTube
Zeci de mii de oameni au participat, duminică, la un nou protest masiv în capitala Belarusului, Minsk, ei scandând: “Demisia!” şi cerând astfel plecarea preşedintelui Aleksandr Lukaşenko.

Au fost reţinuţi cel puţin zece manifestanţi, relatează News.ro citând Reuters şi AFP.

Îmbrăcaţi în culorile opoziţiei, alb-roşu, protestatarii au defilat pe Bulevardul Învingătorilor către Palatul Independenţei, reşedinţa lui Lukaşenko.

Liderul belarus Aleksandr Lukaşenko este contestat prin proteste masive desfăşurate în fiecare weekend la Minsk, de la alegerile prezidenţiale din 9 august. Opozanţii spun că la alegerile declarate ca fiind câştigate categoric de Lukaşenko a existat o fraudă masivă. Preşedintele belarus neagă acuzaţiile de fraudă electorală.











Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
