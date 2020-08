VIDEO Protestatarii Black Lives Matter agresează o femeie și alte persoane care luau masa la restaurant în Washington D.C.

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0

Protesters confront diners, demanding a show of support and accusing them of “White privilege.” The diners, who tried to say they had been marching in previous demonstrations and worked for causes on behalf of Black people, declined to comment afterward about the confrontation pic.twitter.com/u3ESBtHuc0