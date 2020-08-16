FOTO VIDEO Atac la un hotel din Mogadishu: Cel puțin 5 morți și peste 10 răniți

#UPDATE :At least five people were killed Sunday when gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in #Somalia's capital #Mogadishu following a car bomb blast outside, in an attack reminiscent of others carried out by Al-Shabaab militants, a government security official told @AFP pic.twitter.com/9us2rrBNBu— HornDiplomat (@HornDiplomat) August 16, 2020
BREAKING: Large suicide explosion hits popular hotel in #Lido beach of #Mogadishu as gunmen fought on their way inside to the hotel. Heavy gun battle is ongoing . pic.twitter.com/7JTlCiKAdN— Live From Somalia (@Tuuryare_Africa) August 16, 2020
Horrifying #Elite hotel attack #Mogadishu #somalia pic.twitter.com/I1gP6e0uYd— Ali Nur H Lugey (@h_lugey) August 16, 2020