FOTO VIDEO Atac la un hotel din Mogadishu: Cel puțin 5 morți și peste 10 răniți

Bărbați înarmați au luat cu asalt duminică un hotel de pe litoralul capitalei Somaliei, Mogadishu, după explozia unei mașini capcane, un mod de operare care amintește de cel al jihadiștilor somalezi Shebab, a declarat un ofițer de poliție pentru AFP. Cel puțin cinci persoane au murit.

#UPDATE :At least five people were killed Sunday when gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in #Somalia's capital #Mogadishu following a car bomb blast outside, in an attack reminiscent of others carried out by Al-Shabaab militants, a government security official told @AFP pic.twitter.com/9us2rrBNBu