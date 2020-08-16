Español
FOTO VIDEO Atac la un hotel din Mogadishu: Cel puțin 5 morți și peste 10 răniți

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 16 august 2020, 19:19


explozie Mogadishu
explozie Mogadishu
Foto: Captura video
Bărbați înarmați au luat cu asalt duminică un hotel de pe litoralul capitalei Somaliei, Mogadishu, după explozia unei mașini capcane, un mod de operare care amintește de cel al jihadiștilor somalezi Shebab, a declarat un ofițer de poliție pentru AFP. Cel puțin cinci persoane au murit.



”A avut loc o explozie a unei masini capcană care a vizat hotelul Elite de pe plaja Lido" și "există împușcături puternice în interiorul hotelului", a declarat Adan Ibrahim, ofițer de poliție.

”În hotel există încă împușcături sporadice și, conform primelor informații primite, sunt 5 morți și peste 10 răniți", potrivit unui responsabil se securitate al guvernului somalez. El a adăugat că „numărul mortilor” ar putea crește și mai mult, deoarece explozia care a precedat atacul clădirii de către oameni înarmați „a fost masivă” și există „ostatici în hotel”.












