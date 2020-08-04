Español
VIDEO Momentul în care se produce explozia uriașă din Beirut și efectele de după

de I.B.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 4 august 2020, 21:15 Actualitate | Internaţional


Explozie Beirut
Explozie Beirut
Foto: Colaj foto
Două puternice explozii succesive au zguduit marți Beirutul, în urma cărora, potrivit unor bilanțuri provizorii, cel puțin zece persoane au murit și alte câteva zeci sunt rănite, scrie AFP.

Șeful securității interne, Abbas Ibrahim, a afirmat că exploziile au avut loc într-o zonă a portului unde erau depozitate materiale puternic exploziv.
















    Explozia in Beirut (Marţi, 4 august 2020, 21:36)

    piticu69 [utilizator]

    Ca-n filmul romanesc Explozia cand mutau vasul in larg sa nu beleasca tot Galatiul in anii 80. Nu au si ei un Gica Salamandra.


22:12 Coronavirus Paris: Purtarea unei măști va fi obligatorie în unele zone foarte aglomerate
21:57 Republica Dominicană: Regele Spaniei Juan Carlos „nu a intrat pe teritoriul” nostru
21:39 Franța: Macron anunță bonusuri de 500 de euro pentru lucrătorii care au asigurat îngrijiri la domiciliu în timpul pandemiei
21:11 Posturi la ATI plătite cu 30.000 de lei, necăutate de nimeni, la Spitalul din Mioveni
20:57 Ionuț Dănciulescu: "Nu mi se pare corect ca noi, având șase meciuri în minus, să nu ne câștigăm dreptul de a rămâne în Liga 1"
20:37 Ludovic Orban, despre dosarul 10 august: Cetățenii și justiția nu mai au nevoie de un alt dosar cu aceeași soartă ca cele ale Mineriadelor și Revoluției
20:36 Paralizie infantilă rară, revine în Statele Unite / Boala poate provoca paralizie în câteva ore
20:23 SUA: Pentagonul a testat cu succes o rachetă intercontinentală
20:13 ​​VIDEO Prințul Charles îi îndeamnă pe români să își petreacă vacanțele în România și să descopere „bogățiile de necrezut” ale acesteia
20:11 Turneul de tenis de la Madrid, patronat de Ion Țiriac, a fost anulat
20:02 OMS, precaută față de vaccinul împotriva Covid-19 dezvoltat de Rusia
19:47 Familia unui disident iranian rezident în SUA susține că acesta a fost răpit în Dubai
19:35 UPDATE Uncia de aur a depășit pragul de 2.000 de dolari
Coronavirus în Romania: 1.232 de noi cazuri confirmate în ultimele 24 de ore/ Număr record de decese zilnice
Liderul clanului Duduianu, ucis luni noapte în cartierul bucureștean Giulești Sârbi / Principalul suspect este încă în libertate
Căderea piloților și a stewardeselor. Marea depresiune din industria aviatică, prin ochii angajaților
Topul municipiilor și orașelor pe care cei mai mulți români le abandonează. Cea mai mare rată a plecărilor este în orașul despre care primarul spune că „oricui îi e greu să-l părăsească”
​Business report: Cât înseamnă majorarea cu 10% a punctului de pensie. "Cat de prost sa fii sa stai ore in Kulata, doar pentru o vacanta in Grecia?". Compania TAROM va fi salvată. Cum au evoluat prețurile locuințelor în iulie
INTERACTIV Coronavirus: Romania vs. Europa: Cum a luat țara noastră fața multor state la numărul de cazuri active și cele raportate la 100.000 de locuitori / Cum arată situația din Rep. Moldova
Europa Liberă: Ingrid Bicu, angajată SRI la 19 ani, lector la Academia SRI la 26 de ani, expert AEP la Stockholm la 32 de ani
Ce nume are labradorul adoptat de prințul Harry și Meghan Markle
Laserul de la Măgurele. Ce s-a întâmplat de România nu a ajuns să fie inclusă în ERIC
VIDEO Incredibila poveste a timișoreanului care a așteptat 5 zile acasă, cu febră 38, rezultatul testului COVID. Gafe în lanț ale DSP: i-a înregistrat numele greșit și i-a comunicat rezultatul testului abia după intervenția Ministerului Sănătății


