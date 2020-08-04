VIDEO Momentul în care se produce explozia uriașă din Beirut și efectele de după

Două puternice explozii succesive au zguduit marți Beirutul, în urma cărora, potrivit unor bilanțuri provizorii, cel puțin zece persoane au murit și alte câteva zeci sunt rănite, scrie AFP.

Șeful securității interne, Abbas Ibrahim, a afirmat că exploziile au avut loc într-o zonă a portului unde erau depozitate materiale puternic exploziv.

If in fact the gov was storing highly explosive materials such as ammonium nitrate in a warehouse in downtown Beirut, then regardless of who/what started the fire, their hands are as bloody as anyone else. National day of mourning announced tomorrow pic.twitter.com/g3Pfyz3AeH \uD83E\uDE78