FOTO Inundații în China. Un baraj a fost aruncat în aer pentru a elibera apa strânsă după ploile torențiale

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 19 iulie 2020, 16:52 Actualitate | Internaţional


Inundatii China
Inundatii China
Foto: Twitter
Autoritățile din centrul Chinei au aruncat, duminică, în aer un baraj pentru a elibera apa adunată în urma ploilor abundente care au produs inundații în țară, relatează China Post.

CCTV a relatat că barajul de pe Râul Chu din provincia Anhui a fost distrus cu explozibili duminică dimineață, după care nivelul apei este așteptat să scadă cu 70 de centimetri.

Nivelul apei din multe râuri, inclusiv de pe marele Yangtze, a fost neobișnuit de mare anul acesta din cauza ploilor torențiale.

Săptămâna trecută, trei porți ale Barajului celor Trei Defileuri de pe Yangtze au fost deschide din cauza marelui nivel al apei.

Peste 150 de oameni au murit sau sunt dați dispăruți din cauza inundațiilor și alunecărilor de teren, dintre care 23 dintre ei doar de joi până acum.



Aproximativ 1,8 milioane de oameni au fost evacuați.








819 vizualizari


