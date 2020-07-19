FOTO Inundații în China. Un baraj a fost aruncat în aer pentru a elibera apa strânsă după ploile torențiale

Gjithsej 120 oficerë policie janë dërguar për të mbështetur punën e shpëtimit në #Sanlongwei të provincës #Anhui të Kinës pasi niveli i ujit në lumin Jance u rrit për shkak të reshjeve të shumta. pic.twitter.com/GfiffbLu30— crialb@163.com (@RadioEjani) July 17, 2020
In ancient times, locals in Shouxian county, #China’s #Anhui Province, specially designed the town walls to control #flooding. To prevent water from flowing into the city, the authorities ordered the Binyang Gate of the town to be blocked on July 18. https://t.co/faKndQn7lE pic.twitter.com/HNpbxKI1cK— People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) July 19, 2020