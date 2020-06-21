VIDEO Protest față de măsurile de distanțare socială în Olanda / Zeci de oameni au fost arestați

Poliția din Haga a arestat zeci de persoane duminică după ce au aceștia au refuzat să plece de la un protest față de măsurile de distanțare socială impuse de guvern pentru a opri răspândirea coronavirusului, relatează Reuters.

Potrivit poliției, protestatarii care au refuzat să plece de la manifestație au fost arestați, dar fără a spune numărul persoanelor reținute.

Mass-media din Olanda a spus că aproximativ 100 de oameni au fost arestați. Un martor a oferit o cifră similară.

"End the Lockdown" & Stop the Virus Madness Victory Day in #TheHague

The #Dutch people have won, the government forbade their protest but the people persisted.

Massive victory at the Malieveld in The Hague \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFB\uD83D\uDC4D\uD83C\uDFFB#COVID19 HOAX#Malieveld21juni

Video \uD83D\uDC4E\uD83D\uDC4Ehttps://t.co/jCb1QSTIVB