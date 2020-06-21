Español
VIDEO Protest față de măsurile de distanțare socială în Olanda / Zeci de oameni au fost arestați

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 21 iunie 2020, 20:49 Actualitate | Internaţional


Arestari proteste Olanda
Arestari proteste Olanda
Foto: Captura video
Poliția din Haga a arestat zeci de persoane duminică după ce au aceștia au refuzat să plece de la un protest față de măsurile de distanțare socială impuse de guvern pentru a opri răspândirea coronavirusului, relatează Reuters.

Aproximativ 1.000 de protestatari s-au strâns pe Malieveld în Haga, în apropiere de guvernul Olandei, chiar dacă protestul fusese interzis de Primărie.







Potrivit poliției, protestatarii care au refuzat să plece de la manifestație au fost arestați, dar fără a spune numărul persoanelor reținute.
Mass-media din Olanda a spus că aproximativ 100 de oameni au fost arestați. Un martor a oferit o cifră similară.





Autorităţile au permis ca un scurt protest să se desfăşoare înainte de a le cere manifestanţilor să plece. Poliţia a făcut arestările când un grup de aproximativ 200 de persoane au refuzat să plece, a spus martorul.






