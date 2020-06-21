VIDEO Protest față de măsurile de distanțare socială în Olanda / Zeci de oameni au fost arestați

Aproximativ 1.000 de protestatari s-au strâns pe Malieveld în Haga, în apropiere de guvernul Olandei, chiar dacă protestul fusese interzis de Primărie.
#TheHague today: #Police hits innocent senior citizens.pic.twitter.com/V3Hst0cWun— 1 1 : 5 9 : 0 1 (@NWOforum) June 21, 2020
"End the Lockdown" & Stop the Virus Madness Victory Day in #TheHague— Bubba Rogowski (@RogowskiBubba) June 21, 2020
The #Dutch people have won, the government forbade their protest but the people persisted.
Massive victory at the Malieveld in The Hague \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFB\uD83D\uDC4D\uD83C\uDFFB#COVID19 HOAX#Malieveld21juni
Video \uD83D\uDC4E\uD83D\uDC4Ehttps://t.co/jCb1QSTIVB
Autorităţile au permis ca un scurt protest să se desfăşoare înainte de a le cere manifestanţilor să plece. Poliţia a făcut arestările când un grup de aproximativ 200 de persoane au refuzat să plece, a spus martorul.