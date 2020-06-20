Español
​VIDEO Atac cu cuțitul în Anglia: Trei persoane au murit, iar două sunt la spital - The Telegraph

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 20 iunie 2020, 23:56 Actualitate | Internaţional


atac cu cutitul Reading
atac cu cutitul Reading
Foto: Captura Twitter
Trei persoane au murit, iar două persoane sunt în stare critică după ce au fost înjunghiate în orașul Reading din Anglia, a relatat The Teegraph, citând o sursă, relatează Reuters. Poliția a arestat un bărbat la locul atacului din Reading.

Potrivit sursei citate, cele două persoane rănite au fost transportate la Royal Berkshire Hospital, unde sunt resuscitate.


Poliția tratează incidentul ca pe un atac la întâmplare și că nu este sigură cu privire la responsabil.

Thames Valley Police a spus că știu de un atac din parcul public Forbury Gardens și că închid mai multe străzi din oraș.

Martori oculari au scris pe conturile de social media că paramedici și poliția îngrijeau oameni în parc.









