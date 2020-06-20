​VIDEO Atac cu cuțitul în Anglia: Trei persoane au murit, iar două sunt la spital - The Telegraph

Trei persoane au murit, iar două persoane sunt în stare critică după ce au fost înjunghiate în orașul Reading din Anglia, a relatat The Teegraph, citând o sursă, relatează Reuters. Poliția a arestat un bărbat la locul atacului din Reading.

Potrivit sursei citate, cele două persoane rănite au fost transportate la Royal Berkshire Hospital, unde sunt resuscitate.

Breaking News: Fatalities reported after multiple people stabbed at park in Reading, UK

Local police urge everyone to stay away from Forbury Gardens where witnesses say police are performing CPR. Helicopter circling over the Berkshire town in a manhunt.#MassStabbing#Reading #UK pic.twitter.com/VG7wnqZ8DV — ~Marietta✌ (@_MariettaDavis) June 20, 2020

Poliția tratează incidentul ca pe un atac la întâmplare și că nu este sigură cu privire la responsabil.

Thames Valley Police a spus că știu de un atac din parcul public Forbury Gardens și că închid mai multe străzi din oraș.

Martori oculari au scris pe conturile de social media că paramedici și poliția îngrijeau oameni în parc.



