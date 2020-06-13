​VIDEO Manifestații la Londra: Ciocniri între poliție și activiști de extremă dreapta, în Trafalgar Square

Projectiles and, what appears to be a flash grenade, thrown at police on Trafalgar Square this afternoon pic.twitter.com/TaWIpQQYCv— Vinnie O'Dowd (@VinnieoDowd) June 13, 2020
Far-right thugs now throwing missiles at peaceful #BlackLivesMatter protest in Trafalgar Square pic.twitter.com/hyN568sU3h— The Prole Star (@TheProleStar) June 13, 2020
Am vazut ca la belemisti si alti imbecili structurali la fel ca ei, pina si Gandhi a fost proprietar de sclavi. Cred ca si Mandela e pe lista acestor moroni analfabeti.
Nenea boris e cam lipsit de mingi de tenis.
Alta stire gen scinteia 1950, la vremuri noi, stiri vechi.