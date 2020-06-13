​VIDEO Manifestații la Londra: Ciocniri între poliție și activiști de extremă dreapta, în Trafalgar Square

Protestatari de extremă dreapta s-au încăierat cu polițiștii, sâmbătă, în timpul unei manifestații la Londra, aruncând cu sticle și petarde, în timp ce forțele de ordine încercau să îi separe de manifestanții anti-rasism, relatează Reuters.

Aproximativ 1.000 de militanți de extremă dreapta au ieșit sâmbătă pe străzile capitalei britanice, promițând să protejeze monumentele istorice care au fost ținta demonstranților în cursul recentelor marșuri anti-rasiste ale mișcării „Black Lives Matter”.

Circa 100 de persoane au fost implicate în încăierările cu forțele de ordine din Trafalgar Square, potrivit reporterilor Reuters la fața locului.



Projectiles and, what appears to be a flash grenade, thrown at police on Trafalgar Square this afternoon pic.twitter.com/TaWIpQQYCv