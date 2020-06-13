Español
​VIDEO Manifestații la Londra: Ciocniri între poliție și activiști de extremă dreapta, în Trafalgar Square

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 13 iunie 2020, 17:10 Actualitate | Internaţional


Protest in Trafalgar Square, Londra
Protest in Trafalgar Square, Londra
Foto: Rob Pinney/LNP / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Protestatari de extremă dreapta s-au încăierat cu polițiștii, sâmbătă, în timpul unei manifestații la Londra, aruncând cu sticle și petarde, în timp ce forțele de ordine încercau să îi separe de manifestanții anti-rasism, relatează Reuters.

Aproximativ 1.000 de militanți de extremă dreapta au ieșit sâmbătă pe străzile capitalei britanice, promițând să protejeze monumentele istorice care au fost ținta demonstranților în cursul recentelor marșuri anti-rasiste ale mișcării „Black Lives Matter”.

Circa 100 de persoane au fost implicate în încăierările cu forțele de ordine din Trafalgar Square, potrivit reporterilor Reuters la fața locului.











    politia (Sâmbătă, 13 iunie 2020, 17:28)

    baronul stanganbuch [utilizator]

    ''englezului'' sadic can nu vrea ca monumentele sa fie protejate, pentru ca belemistii sa poata ''lucra'' in voie.
    Am vazut ca la belemisti si alti imbecili structurali la fel ca ei, pina si Gandhi a fost proprietar de sclavi. Cred ca si Mandela e pe lista acestor moroni analfabeti.
    Nenea boris e cam lipsit de mingi de tenis.
    Alta stire gen scinteia 1950, la vremuri noi, stiri vechi.


