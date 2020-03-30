Español
Ultimul mesaj al ducilor de Sussex înainte de a se retrage din casa regală britanică

de Gabriela Florea     HotNews.ro
Luni, 30 martie 2020, 22:36 Actualitate | Internaţional


Meghan si Harry
Meghan si Harry
Foto: Captura YouTube
Prinţul Harry şi Meghan Markle au publicat luni ultimul lor mesaj în calitate de membri seniori ai casei regale britanice. Cei doi urmează să se distanțeze de monarhia britanică și să renunțe la titlurile oficiale de Altețe Regale.

„După cum putem simți cu toții, lumea pare acum extrem de fragilă. Cu toate acestea, suntem siguri că fiecare ființă umană are potențialul și oportunitatea de a face o diferență - așa cum se vede acum pe tot mapamondul, în familiile noastre, în comunitățile noastre și cum vedem la cei care se află acum în prima linie - împreună ne putem ridica unul pe altul pentru a realiza deplinătatea acestei promisiuni.

Ceea ce este cel mai important în acest moment este sănătatea și bunăstarea tuturor celor de pe glob și găsirea de soluții pentru numeroasele probleme create de această pandemie.”

Ducii de Sussex au continuat mesajul, spunându-le admiratorilor că deși nu vor mai fi prezenți online, cei doi rămân activi:

„Deși nu ne veți mai vedea aici, munca noastră va continua. Mulțumim acestei comunități pentru sprijin, inspirație și angajamentul pe care-l împărtășim pentru a face lucruri bune în lume. Așteptăm cu nerăbdare să luăm din nou legătura cu voi curând. Ați fost minunați!”

Începând din 31 martie, Meghan Markle și prințul Harry vor renunța la titlurile oficiale și se vor distanța de casa regală britanică.

Cei doi s-au mutat de curând în California. Donald Trump a transmis prin intermediul unui mesaj pe Twitter că nu va plăti pentru paza cuplului.



View this post on Instagram

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on







    Si cu drujba ce fac? (Luni, 30 martie 2020, 22:50)

    Sparafucile [utilizator]

    Care drujbă? Aia cu care si-au taiat craca.
    Lol (Luni, 30 martie 2020, 23:28)

    mitg [utilizator]

    ***trage apa***
    cine a mai... (Luni, 30 martie 2020, 23:33)

    exilatul [utilizator]

    vazut ....print destept !???!!!....erau atitea par-sute in marea britanie si el a luat una de la cowboys...
    Un tont. (Luni, 30 martie 2020, 23:58)

    Godzillagrrr [utilizator]

    .
    Eu cred ca vor mai fi multe mesaje (Marţi, 31 martie 2020, 0:00)

    Vladf555 [utilizator]

    Al 100-lea ultim mesaj al disperatei dupa atentie in care ne spune ca e ultimul mesaj.
    Ce țeapă și-a luat (Marţi, 31 martie 2020, 0:26)

    belzeb [utilizator]

    Tuta disperată după atenție s-a hotărât că vrea înapoi la Hollywood. Și ce să vezi? Hollywood-ul e in colaps, nu se mai fac filme. Nu le dă statul nici un bailout. Sa vezi ce o sa taie frunza la câini prin US. Suckers!
      (Marţi, 31 martie 2020, 4:57)

      exilatul [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui belzeb

      "printul" are renta de 6 milioane euro pe an de la tacsu...pe urma o anumita parte dintr un fond de investitii ale familiei royale care are valoare de vreo 101 milioane de euro pe an...plus palatul care il au in anglia.si alte surse de venituri care vor aparea pe parcurs...ca presa umbla dupa celebritati nu dupa muritori de foame....asa ca mai bine gindeste te la ce "frunze la ciini" o sa tai tu...


