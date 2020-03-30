Ultimul mesaj al ducilor de Sussex înainte de a se retrage din casa regală britanică

„După cum putem simți cu toții, lumea pare acum extrem de fragilă. Cu toate acestea, suntem siguri că fiecare ființă umană are potențialul și oportunitatea de a face o diferență - așa cum se vede acum pe tot mapamondul, în familiile noastre, în comunitățile noastre și cum vedem la cei care se află acum în prima linie - împreună ne putem ridica unul pe altul pentru a realiza deplinătatea acestei promisiuni.
Ceea ce este cel mai important în acest moment este sănătatea și bunăstarea tuturor celor de pe glob și găsirea de soluții pentru numeroasele probleme create de această pandemie.”
Ducii de Sussex au continuat mesajul, spunându-le admiratorilor că deși nu vor mai fi prezenți online, cei doi rămân activi:
„Deși nu ne veți mai vedea aici, munca noastră va continua. Mulțumim acestei comunități pentru sprijin, inspirație și angajamentul pe care-l împărtășim pentru a face lucruri bune în lume. Așteptăm cu nerăbdare să luăm din nou legătura cu voi curând. Ați fost minunați!”
Începând din 31 martie, Meghan Markle și prințul Harry vor renunța la titlurile oficiale și se vor distanța de casa regală britanică.
Cei doi s-au mutat de curând în California. Donald Trump a transmis prin intermediul unui mesaj pe Twitter că nu va plăti pentru paza cuplului.
