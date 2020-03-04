Español
FOTO VIDEO "Este ca o zonă de război": Tornadele au ucis 25 de persoane în Tennessee / Mai multe persoane au fost rănite

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 4 martie 2020, 16:37


cladire distrusa de tornada in Tennessee
cladire distrusa de tornada in Tennessee
Foto: Captura video
Două tornade au distrus orașul Nashville din Tennessee și zonele din împrejurime, omorând cel puțin 25 de oameni, în timp ce unii sunt dați dispăruți. Zeci de clădiri au fost dărâmate, în timp ce persoanele cu drept de vot din statul Tennessee au fost chemate la urne de Partidul Democrat în Super Tuesday, relatează Reuters.

Guvernatorul William Lee a spus în cadrul unei conferințe de presă că bilanțul este așteptat să crească în timp ce echipele de salvare caută prin molozul produs de prăbușirea clădirilor. Lee a refuzat să estimeze numărul persoanelor care sunt date dispărute. 19 din cei 25 decedați sunt din Putnam County.



Cel puțin 30 de persoane au fost rănite. Aproximativ 48 de clădiri au fost distruse în Nashville, iar multe altele au fost avariate. Zeci de mii de oameni au rămas fără curent.




Charlotte Cooper, o profesoară de franceză din Nashville, a spus că se simte norocoasă că a fost evitată de tornadă, deși casa ei nu a scăpat fără să fie avariată.

”Este ca o zonă de război”, a spus ea.











