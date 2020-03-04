Español
VIDEO Coronavirus în Franța: Muzeul Luvru și-a redeschis porțile, în aplauzele turiștilor după ce aceștia au stat ore la rând în așteptare

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 4 martie 2020, 14:31 Actualitate | Internaţional


coada la Luvru
coada la Luvru
Foto: Captura video
Muzeul Luvru, închis de duminică după ce angajații au invocat dreptul de a opri munca pe fondul epidemiei de coronavirus, s-a redeschis miercuri la prânz, a anunțat conducerea instituției într-un comunicat, relatează AFP.

Redeschiderea a avut loc în aplauzele turiștilor care așteptau, a spus un jurnalist al AFP.



Cel mai vizitat muzeu din lume (9,6 milioane de vizitatori anul trecut, dintre care 75% erau străini) a rămas închis duminică și luni (marți fiind ziua în care se închide săptămânal).

Evocând ”neliniști legitime” ale salariaților confruntați cu răspândirea noului coronavirus în Franța, conducerea muzeului a subliniat că ”prioritatea absolută” este ”asigurarea siguranței agenților și vizitatorilor” în timp ce indică faptul că ”în acest moment, autoritățile competente recomandă deschiderea muzeelor”.

Franța este unul dintre centrele noului coronavirus în Europa, alături de Italia și Germania. Cu 4 decese și peste 200 de cazuri confirmate pe teritoriul său, țara se pregătește pentru o intensificare a epidemiei care acum afectează viața de zi cu zi a francezilor.








