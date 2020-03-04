VIDEO Coronavirus în Franța: Muzeul Luvru și-a redeschis porțile, în aplauzele turiștilor după ce aceștia au stat ore la rând în așteptare

Muzeul Luvru, închis de duminică după ce angajații au invocat dreptul de a opri munca pe fondul epidemiei de coronavirus, s-a redeschis miercuri la prânz, a anunțat conducerea instituției într-un comunicat, relatează AFP.

Redeschiderea a avut loc în aplauzele turiștilor care așteptau, a spus un jurnalist al AFP.

Amidst coronovirus fears the Louvre is reluctant to let us in. I feel like I am apart of history—don’t believe the hysteria. @MuseeLouvre #Coronovirus #Paris #Louvre pic.twitter.com/1kji7ZO8wL

Cel mai vizitat muzeu din lume (9,6 milioane de vizitatori anul trecut, dintre care 75% erau străini) a rămas închis duminică și luni (marți fiind ziua în care se închide săptămânal).

Evocând ”neliniști legitime” ale salariaților confruntați cu răspândirea noului coronavirus în Franța, conducerea muzeului a subliniat că ”prioritatea absolută” este ”asigurarea siguranței agenților și vizitatorilor” în timp ce indică faptul că ”în acest moment, autoritățile competente recomandă deschiderea muzeelor”.

Franța este unul dintre centrele noului coronavirus în Europa, alături de Italia și Germania. Cu 4 decese și peste 200 de cazuri confirmate pe teritoriul său, țara se pregătește pentru o intensificare a epidemiei care acum afectează viața de zi cu zi a francezilor.

People freezing outside the louvre , with no news as to weather or not they will be allowed in. The employees when asked have no information, and no sign of compassion as people freeze @MuseeLouvre #poorcustomerservice #Louvre @SkyNews @News24 pic.twitter.com/q8cNcKX7Lq