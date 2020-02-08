​​VIDEO FOTO O aeronavă Boeing a aterizat pe unul dintre motoare după ce trenul de aterizare a cedat parțial / Imagini surprinse de pasageri

#Icelandair, Boeing 757 (TF-FIA) #FI529 from #Berlin experienced right main gear collapse upon landing at #Keflavik Airport in #Iceland. There were 166 pax on board, no injuries reported. At the time of the landing the wind was 40 kts with 53 kts gusts. #aviation #boeing #avgeek pic.twitter.com/AS2Yt1LF0Q