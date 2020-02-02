VIDEO Imagini impresionante. Stare de urgență națională din cauza lăcustelor / Somalia a fost invadată de insecte / Fermierii abia văd cerul

Somalia a declarat urgența națională în timp ce roiuri mari de lăcuste se răspândesc în estul Africii. Țara africană se teme că situația ar putea periclita securitatea fragilă privind hrana, relatează BBC.

Ministrul Agriculturii a spus că insectele, care consumă o mare cantitate de vegetație, presupune ”o amenințare majoră la securitatea securitatea fragilă a Somaliei privind hrana”.

This is the desert locust situation in East Africa right now.



Farmers can barely see the sky.



We need to help them now! @FAO's appeal for urgent support \uD83D\uDC49https://t.co/kpHRfvA91T#locusts #ZeroHunger pic.twitter.com/RyDeAqgvZO — FAO (@FAO) January 31, 2020

Sunt temeri că situația ar putea să nu fie adusă sub control până la recolta din aprilie.

ONU spune că roiurile sunt cele mai mari din ultimii 25 de ani în Somalia și Etiopia.

Între timp, Kenya nu a mai văzut așa o amenințare așa îngrijorătoare privind lăcustele de 70 de ani.

Cu toate acestea, Somalia este prima țară din regiune care declară stare de urgență.

Swarms of 40km x 60km are ravaging crops in Kenya.



1km2 can eat the same food as 35,000 people so this swarm can eat the same amount of food as 84 million people.



-- @FAO Keith Kressman on the locust emergency situation#locusts #foodsecurity pic.twitter.com/dOg92gDpq4 — FAO (@FAO) January 30, 2020

Situația instabilă a securității din Somalia înseamnă că avioanele nu pot fi folosite pentru a împrăștia insecticid din aer și sunt testate drone pentru a combate lăcustele din deșert.

În decembrie un roi de lăcuste a forțat un avion de pasageri să iasă de pe traseu în Etiopia.







As #locusts by the billions - yes, billions - descend on parts of #Kenya in the worst outbreak in 70 years, small planes are flying low over affected areas to spray pesticides in what experts call the only effective control. pic.twitter.com/tORUJZSwXs https://t.co/zBw5gJuL3x — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) February 2, 2020