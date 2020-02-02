VIDEO Imagini impresionante. Stare de urgență națională din cauza lăcustelor / Somalia a fost invadată de insecte / Fermierii abia văd cerul

This is the desert locust situation in East Africa right now.— FAO (@FAO) January 31, 2020
Farmers can barely see the sky.
We need to help them now!
Swarms of 40km x 60km are ravaging crops in Kenya.— FAO (@FAO) January 30, 2020
1km2 can eat the same food as 35,000 people so this swarm can eat the same amount of food as 84 million people.
-- @FAO Keith Kressman on the locust emergency situation#locusts #foodsecurity pic.twitter.com/dOg92gDpq4
As #locusts by the billions - yes, billions - descend on parts of #Kenya in the worst outbreak in 70 years, small planes are flying low over affected areas to spray pesticides in what experts call the only effective control. pic.twitter.com/tORUJZSwXs https://t.co/zBw5gJuL3x— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) February 2, 2020
Update on locust swarms \uD83D\uDC47— FAO (@FAO) January 29, 2020
Alarm increases as a new generation of the destructive pests starts breeding in the Horn of Africa.
Learn more \uD83D\uDC49https://t.co/PTwfOhOamz #locusts #foodsecurity pic.twitter.com/0OdYPZTRi8
