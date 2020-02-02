Español
VIDEO Imagini impresionante. Stare de urgență națională din cauza lăcustelor / Somalia a fost invadată de insecte / Fermierii abia văd cerul

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 2 februarie 2020, 18:44 Actualitate | Internaţional


lacuste Africa de est
lacuste Africa de est
Foto: Captura Twitter
Somalia a declarat urgența națională în timp ce roiuri mari de lăcuste se răspândesc în estul Africii. Țara africană se teme că situația ar putea periclita securitatea fragilă privind hrana, relatează BBC.

Ministrul Agriculturii a spus că insectele, care consumă o mare cantitate de vegetație, presupune ”o amenințare majoră la securitatea securitatea fragilă a Somaliei privind hrana”.




Sunt temeri că situația ar putea să nu fie adusă sub control până la recolta din aprilie.

ONU spune că roiurile sunt cele mai mari din ultimii 25 de ani în Somalia și Etiopia.

Între timp, Kenya nu a mai văzut așa o amenințare așa îngrijorătoare privind lăcustele de 70 de ani.

Cu toate acestea, Somalia este prima țară din regiune care declară stare de urgență.



Situația instabilă a securității din Somalia înseamnă că avioanele nu pot fi folosite pentru a împrăștia insecticid din aer și sunt testate drone pentru a combate lăcustele din deșert.

În decembrie un roi de lăcuste a forțat un avion de pasageri să iasă de pe traseu în Etiopia.













