ULTIMA ORĂ VIDEO Atac terorist la Londra / Mai multe persoane ar fi fost înjunghiate / Atacatorul a murit, după ce a fost împușcat de poliție

UPDATE poliția a securizat zona și sfătuiește oamenii să evite zona. Elicopterele survolează zona.

Premierul Boris Johnson a scris pe Twitter :”Mulțumesc tuturor serviciilor de urgență care au răspuns incidentului din Streatham, pe care poliția l-a declarat ca fiind terorist”.

Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 2, 2020

”Gândurile mele merg către răniți și toți cei afectați”, a adăugat premierul.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Looks like this was another terror attack in London. Armed officers run away from the attacker after he was shot dead because he had a device strapped to him.



Im sick of this. Time to move out of London.#streatham pic.twitter.com/OHEcez3G7z — Mark (@markantro) February 2, 2020

Sky News citează forțe de securitate care spun că incidentul terorist a fost unul de natură islamistă. (Reuters)”Un bărbat a fost împușcat de către polițiști înarmați în Streatham (sudul Londrei). În acest stadiu se crede că un număr de oameni au fost înjunghiați. Circumstanțele sunt evaluate. Incidentul a fost declarat ca fiind de natură teroristă”, a scris poliția pe Twitter.Poliția britanică spune că bărbatul împușcat a fost declarat decedat.Londra a fost scena mai multor atacuri teroriste în ultimii ani. În noiembrie, pe London Bridge, a avut loc un atac cu cuțitul în urma căruia au murit două persoane, înainte ca atacatorul să fie îmăușcat mortal de poliție.Știre în curs de actualizare