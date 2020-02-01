VIDEO ”Cum identifici un rasist?” Mai multe persoane au fost arestate în cadrul unei protest față de prezența din ce în ce mai mare a poliției la metroul din New York / Oamenii cer transport public gratuit

Peste 500 de oameni au protestat, iar unii dintre navetiști au trecut printre manifestanți în timp ce alții s-au oprit să se uite la demonstrație, în timp protestatarii țineau bannere pe care se putea citi ”sărăcia nu este o infracțiune” sau mesaje prin care se transmitea că adevăratele persoane care circulă fără a plăti pentru transport public sunt pe Wall Street.

De asemenea, protestatarii au scandat ”cum recunoști un rasist?” ”NYPD” (New York City Police Department).

Doing some call and response chants. “How do you spell racist?” “NYPD” and “From the A to the Z” “Public transit should be free” - cops looking on. pic.twitter.com/AF58owHb06