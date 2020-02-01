Doing some call and response chants. “How do you spell racist?” “NYPD” and “From the A to the Z” “Public transit should be free” - cops looking on. pic.twitter.com/AF58owHb06— Lauren Aratani (@LaurenAratani) January 31, 2020
VIDEO ”Cum identifici un rasist?” Mai multe persoane au fost arestate în cadrul unei protest față de prezența din ce în ce mai mare a poliției la metroul din New York / Oamenii cer transport public gratuit
- 0 (2 voturi)What's next? (Sâmbătă, 1 februarie 2020, 12:38) imi_pasa_de_romania [utilizator]Eliminam banii, facem totul gratis! Nu?raspunde trimite
- +1 (1 vot)GRATUITATE!? DE CE? (Sâmbătă, 1 februarie 2020, 12:42) Tayen [utilizator]Ca ce chestie? Vor gratuități, să vină la Rrrumânica!raspunde trimite
- +1 (1 vot)Pomanagii si anarhisti (Sâmbătă, 1 februarie 2020, 13:11) YorkshireTerrier [utilizator].raspunde trimite