VIDEO ”Cum identifici un rasist?” Mai multe persoane au fost arestate în cadrul unei protest față de prezența din ce în ce mai mare a poliției la metroul din New York / Oamenii cer transport public gratuit

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 1 februarie 2020, 12:34 Actualitate | Internaţional


protest New York
Foto: Captura video
Sute de persoane s-au strâns vineri seară să protesteze la Grand Central Terminal în New York față de prezența din ce în ce mai mare a poliției la metrou, iar mai multe persoane au fost arestate, relatează The Guardian. Demonstranții cer și transport gratuit, potrivit presei străine.

Peste 500 de oameni au protestat, iar unii dintre navetiști au trecut printre manifestanți în timp ce alții s-au oprit să se uite la demonstrație, în timp protestatarii țineau bannere pe care se putea citi ”sărăcia nu este o infracțiune” sau mesaje prin care se transmitea că adevăratele persoane care circulă fără a plăti pentru transport public sunt pe Wall Street.

De asemenea, protestatarii au scandat ”cum recunoști un rasist?” ”NYPD” (New York City Police Department).



Mai multe persoane au fost arestate, unele în doar câteva minute de la începerea protestului. Poliția a luat repede câțiva demonstranți care aveau măști și agitau adunarea.

Este al treilea protest organizat de un grup de organizații față de Metropolitan Transportation Authority și poliție.






VIDEO "Cum identifici un rasist?" Mai multe persoane au fost arestate în cadrul unei protest față de prezența din ce în ce mai mare a poliției la metroul din New York / Oamenii cer transport public gratuit
