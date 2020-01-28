VIDEO Noi proteste în Franța: Ciocniri violente între polițiști și pompierii care cer salarii mai mari

#Update: Just in - Another video footage angle showing you French CRS riot police bashing firefighters with batons on their heads in #Paris in #France, in protests against the government to reform the social pension funds of the working class people in France. pic.twitter.com/lLhZb4bPNs— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 28, 2020
#Breaking: Just in - Meanwhile happening now in #Paris in #France, firefighters are clashing with riot police and tear gas being used against them, in protests against the governments decision to reform the social pension funds of the people in France. pic.twitter.com/9KK68XkgsB— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 28, 2020