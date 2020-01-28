VIDEO Noi proteste în Franța: Ciocniri violente între polițiști și pompierii care cer salarii mai mari

Poliția franceză s-a ciocnit marți cu pompierii care protestează la Paris față de condițiile de muncă și cer salarii mai mari, relatează Reuters.

Mii de pompieri au participat la protestul din capitala Franței, cerând o creștere a indemnizației pentru pericol, care nu s-a mai schimbat din 1990.

Poliția a folosit gaze lacrimogene și a lovit câțiva protestatari cu bastoane.

#Update : Just in - Another video footage angle showing you French CRS riot police bashing firefighters with batons on their heads in #Paris in #France , in protests against the government to reform the social pension funds of the working class people in France. pic.twitter.com/lLhZb4bPNs

Pompieii au mai protestat și în octombrie la Paris, cerând salarii mai bune și un respect mai mare pentru profesia lor.

Franța s-a confruntat cu proteste din decembrie, sindicatele mobilizându-se împotriva planurilor președintelui Emmanuel Macron de a reforma sistemul de pensii.

#Breaking: Just in - Meanwhile happening now in #Paris in #France, firefighters are clashing with riot police and tear gas being used against them, in protests against the governments decision to reform the social pension funds of the people in France. pic.twitter.com/9KK68XkgsB