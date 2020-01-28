Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Noi proteste în Franța: Ciocniri violente între polițiști și pompierii care cer salarii mai mari

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 28 ianuarie 2020, 16:52 Actualitate | Internaţional


politisti Franta
politisti Franta
Foto: Captura video
Poliția franceză s-a ciocnit marți cu pompierii care protestează la Paris față de condițiile de muncă și cer salarii mai mari, relatează Reuters.

Mii de pompieri au participat la protestul din capitala Franței, cerând o creștere a indemnizației pentru pericol, care nu s-a mai schimbat din 1990.

Poliția a folosit gaze lacrimogene și a lovit câțiva protestatari cu bastoane.



Pompieii au mai protestat și în octombrie la Paris, cerând salarii mai bune și un respect mai mare pentru profesia lor.

Franța s-a confruntat cu proteste din decembrie, sindicatele mobilizându-se împotriva planurilor președintelui Emmanuel Macron de a reforma sistemul de pensii.






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















693 vizualizari

  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    quo vadis Europa... (Marţi, 28 ianuarie 2020, 17:36)

    demaGOGU [utilizator]

    ...sunt deja voci, nu putine si nu insignifiante, care cer capul lui Macron...la propriu, in varful unei sulite

    atmosfera periculos de apropiata de 1789...

    ps sa nu ne imaginam ca focul, odata aprins in centru, nu va matura fizic si "elitele" din periferie...


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
17:44 Șeful AEP s-a întâlnit cu ambasadorul Rusiei pentru "dezvoltarea unei relații de colaborare în materia organizării proceselor electorale"
17:39 Orban vrea și recalcularea „pensiilor nesimțite” ale șefimii din Armată și Poliție: „Sunt o sfidare la adresa unui om care a muncit o viață”
17:29 Simulare examene naționale: Elevii de clasa a VIII-a și cei de clasa a XII-a susțin testarea în martie
17:26 O învățătoare din Sibiu își ia concedii medicale săptămânale / Copiii, care sunt nesupravegheați în cea mai mare parte a timpului, stau uneori cu femeia de serviciu (părinte)
17:05 Romanian deputies vote to remove special pensions for magistrates, MPs, keep military pensions
16:56 ​România e la mijlocul topului mondial după Indicele Global al Competitivității Muncii
16:52 VIDEO Noi proteste în Franța: Ciocniri violente între polițiști și pompierii care cer salarii mai mari
16:50 UPDATE Instanța supremă va ataca la Curtea Constituțională legea privind eliminarea pensiilor speciale pentru magistrați - surse
16:49 O femeie care a aterizat pe aeroportul din Cluj, izolată 14 zile după ce a intrat în contact cu o persoană suspectă de coronavirus. Este "puțin probabil" ca ea să fie infectată
16:39 VIDEO Broaște de sticlă extrem de rare au fost văzute pentru prima oară în 18 ani și duse la un centru special
16:30 6 sfaturi de la Google pentru a-ți proteja datele
16:18 OFICIAL Christian Eriksen a semnat cu Inter
16:16 Declarație nefericită a lui Victor Costache: Datorită plecărilor persoanelor active în străinătate, avem din ce în ce mai multe cazuri de autism / Ministerul Sănătății spune că declarațiile au fost scoase din context
16:11 Trump urmează să prezinte planul pentru pace pentru Orientul Mijlociu, salutat de către Israel, dar respins de către palestinieni
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Klaus Iohannis, despre scutirea de impozit pentru IT-iști: Trebuie să ne gândim dacă dorim acum să introducem impozitările sau progresiv / Este o discuție care se va purta
INTERVIU. Biolog român care trăiește în Arctica: „Urșii polari se adaptează. Noi avem șanse mai mari, ca specie, să dispărem înaintea lor”
Eliminarea pensiilor speciale, la votul deputaților. Guvernul își va asuma răspunderea dacă legea pică / Câți pensionari „speciali” sunt și câți bani primesc
Omul de afaceri Nelu Iordache și mai mulți șefi din Compania de Drumuri au fost achitați în dosarul Transalpina. Decizia este definitivă
Viorica Dăncilă, nemulțumită de sentința în cazul jandarmeriței de la protestul din 10 august: Nu mi se pare un lucru corect
Elicopterul în care se afla Kobe Bryant s-ar fi rotit 15 minute deasupra orașului Burbank înainte de prăbușire
Știrile ProTV: Cauza prăbușirii elicopterului în care se afla Kobe Bryant. De ce s-a rotit 15 minute înainte de tragedie
Klaus Iohannis, întrebat pe cine va desemna premier dacă moțiunea trece: Tot pe dl Ludovic Orban îl voi propune
John McEnroe, despre Margaret Court: "Există un singur lucru mai lung decât lista ei de realizări în tenis: lista ei de declarații ofensatoare și homofobe"
Dăncilă, întrebată de ce a anunțat mutarea ambasadei la Ierusalim: Ne uităm și noi la televizor


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne