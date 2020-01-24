Español
VIDEO ​​Puternică explozie într-un imobil din Houston, în Texas

de R.M.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 24 ianuarie 2020, 14:37 Actualitate | Internaţional


Explozie în Houston
Explozie în Houston
Foto: Captura Twitter
O puternică explozie a zguduit vineri dimineața orașul Houston din Texas, au anunțat autoritățile locale, pe Twitter, care au cerut șoferilor să evite zona, scrie AFP.

Explozia s-a produs în jurul orei locale 04,15 (10,15 GMT) într-un imobil din nord-vestul orașului, provocând un nor mare de fum, potrivit presei americane.

Cauza exploziei și eventuale victime nu sunt cunoscute până în prezent.







