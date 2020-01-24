VIDEO ​​Puternică explozie într-un imobil din Houston, în Texas

Explozia s-a produs în jurul orei locale 04,15 (10,15 GMT) într-un imobil din nord-vestul orașului, provocând un nor mare de fum, potrivit presei americane.
Cauza exploziei și eventuale victime nu sunt cunoscute până în prezent.
Breaking: Video just into our newsroom showing the aftermath of an explosion in Houston, TX.— Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) January 24, 2020
Police say this is an industrial facility. Witnesses say the windows and walls of their homes rattled.
At this hour, authorities warn of a second blast. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/w5BPCwx2a6